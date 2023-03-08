





Nomination from counselor

Shaelee Brackenbury is a great student with a GPA of 4.0.

She has had to overcome a small learning disability and was able to accomplish this by studying and working hard on each assignment. She will be one of Declo's valedictorians this year.

More about Brackenbury

Shaelee is self-motivated and hard working, always challenging herself to do better.

She is a devoted student who is diligent and hardworking in all she does. She is in the top percentile of her class. She is always prepared, challenges herself and has high standards for achievements.

She is highly self-motivated and is careful in her work and is a person committed to excellence. She sets her bar high and works hard to attain those goals.

Future plans

Shaelee Brackenbury plans to major in healthcare at Boise State University on a scholarship.