





Nomination from counselor

Jed Lewis is an outstanding student at Declo High School with a 3.94 GPA. He serves as the student body vice president and represents Declo High School with high standards.

More about Lewis

Jed was nominated homecoming king by his peers and he recently claimed the title of Mr. Declo High School.

He is an accomplished musician and is involved in the band and show choir. He has served as vice president of the show choir and also as bass section leader.

He is an outstanding example of a student with many musical and performing talents and a willingness to share them with others. Jed leads by example and wants everyone to push themselves and he helps the team to reach its goals.

Talented and goal-oriented

Jed is the most genuine and likable student in the school. He is kind, patient, hardworking, committed and goal-oriented. He is dedicated to seeking and achieving excellence in academics and extracurricular activities. He plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and, after returning, he plans to attend either Brigham Young University-Idaho or Idaho State University.