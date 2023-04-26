





Nomination from counselor

Jack Taylor is a great person and student. He is dependable, willing to do what is asked of him and excels at everything he does.

Jack is currently the student body president here at Declo High School. He has been an awesome president bringing school spirit to the school through the various activities he tries to get everyone involved in. He is a leader and someone his peers look up to. He has made Declo High proud of him. for his hard work and leadership.

He is an excellent student with a GPA of 3.99.

More about Taylor

He overcame two knee surgeries and was able to still participate in football and basketball this year. He just recently helped the boys basketball team make it to state. His sophomore year he served as a class officer and was nominated by his peers that year as most preferred. He is an accomplished pianist.

Future plans

Jack plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after graduation. After returning from his mission he plans to attend BYU-Provo.