





Nomination from counselor

Claire Liljenquist has overcome some large obstacles. She lived as an orphan in China until the age of 12. She was born with clubbed feet and is in a wheelchair, but this doesn’t stop her from being involved in everything from Trendsetters singing and dancing group to drama productions. Because she was not able to go to school and was not taught at the orphanage, she has had to work really hard to catch up to the students her age and graduate with her peers close to her age. She never lets her disability of being in a wheelchair slow her down and she is always positive about life.

More about Liljenquist

Claire was adopted at the age of 12 before coming to the United States. She had to learn how to speak and read English. When she came to the U.S., she was at a preschool level of schooling. Over the past 8 years, she has gone from the knowledge of a preschooler to a senior with a GPA of 3.89. She has worked hard to become a good student — several of her elementary years were spent doing two grades at a time. For example, she attended kindergarten in the mornings and first grade in the afternoons. Since entering high school, she has participated in drama productions each year. She has a beautiful voice and has performed with the Trendsetters for all four years of high school. Last year, she participated in the Distinguished Young Women of Mini-Cassia Pageant, placing in the interview portion and also winning the award for “Spirit of Distinguished Young Women.” She is the vice president of Trendsetters and was just elected President of the Drama Club. She had the lead role in the last production.

Claire is a team player and helps everyone to do their best. She is a dedicated, talented, and hard-working student. She is an example of perseverance and doing hard things. She always has a positive attitude and she works harder than the rest of the class because of her physical limitations, yet she is one of the most polished dancers and an absolutely incredible performer.

Future plans

Claire plans to attend the College of Southern Idaho to get a degree in Culinary Arts. She would like to become a chef and have her own restaurant.