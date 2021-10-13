Scholar of the Week: Castleford High School's Lizbeth Arellano

Nomination from counselor
I have known Lizbeth through Castleford High School as her school counselor. It is a privilege to work with her and witness her efforts pay off academically and through altruistic measures. Her academic record and list of accomplishments stands alone.
Lizbeth is a dynamic individual, who has the capacity to transform the world around her. I am amazed at her poise and balance with all she accomplishes. She is able to organize and manage her time effectively to achieve high standards in leadership, academia and service.
Lizbeth has true grit and resilience. She has proven this with her ability to overcome hardship with regard to family trauma during her high school career. Albeit extremely difficult, her aspirations nor achievement were daunted. Instead, it made her stronger and was a pivotal growth moment from which she used as a springboard for strength and dedication not only to her parents but for her younger brother. Her inner strength composes her outward confidence.
Liz will graduate high school with more than 40 college credits and her CNA credentials. She has a perfect 4.0.
She is involved in numerous service projects through National Honor Society. She is a leader in our school and does so by example. She also helps out with translating in many different scenarios.
Her academic achievements include completion of college core curriculum alongside the high school diploma while maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Liz shows resilience by championing obstacles with grief and loss. She has ambition and motivation with a diverse list of accomplishments leading her to be well-rounded.
She is curiosity with cultural understanding through pursuing goals related to being an exceptional human being.
Her future education plans are to attend Boise State University and earn a bachelor of science in nursing
More about Lizbeth
“Liz has been a student of mine for the past three years,” said math teacher Madison Reynolds. “As her math and leadership teacher, I have seen many examples of Liz’s hard work, dedication, and leadership abilities. She consistently strives to actually learn and understand the material and concepts presented in class and dedicates time outside of class to ensure her success. Liz consistently models positive behaviors and leads by example. It is because of her dedication and perseverance that she consistently achieves her goals.”
“Liz continually demonstrates her ability to think of others and act in empathetic ways,” Reynolds said. “She looks for ways to encourage her peers and her high emotional intelligence helps her identify the needs of others. Her positive attitude and dedication to her learning influence those closest to her. I believe that Liz’s character, integrity, and moral compass will continue to guide her and lead her to impact others positively. She pushes herself and others to achieve great things and her resilience continues to yield success in her life. I have no doubt that Liz will continue to be successful in whatever path she chooses to take.”