Scholar of the Week: Castleford High School's Lizbeth Arellano

Her academic achievements include completion of college core curriculum alongside the high school diploma while maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Liz shows resilience by championing obstacles with grief and loss. She has ambition and motivation with a diverse list of accomplishments leading her to be well-rounded.

She is curiosity with cultural understanding through pursuing goals related to being an exceptional human being.

Her future education plans are to attend Boise State University and earn a bachelor of science in nursing

More about Lizbeth

“Liz has been a student of mine for the past three years,” said math teacher Madison Reynolds. “As her math and leadership teacher, I have seen many examples of Liz’s hard work, dedication, and leadership abilities. She consistently strives to actually learn and understand the material and concepts presented in class and dedicates time outside of class to ensure her success. Liz consistently models positive behaviors and leads by example. It is because of her dedication and perseverance that she consistently achieves her goals.”

“Liz continually demonstrates her ability to think of others and act in empathetic ways,” Reynolds said. “She looks for ways to encourage her peers and her high emotional intelligence helps her identify the needs of others. Her positive attitude and dedication to her learning influence those closest to her. I believe that Liz’s character, integrity, and moral compass will continue to guide her and lead her to impact others positively. She pushes herself and others to achieve great things and her resilience continues to yield success in her life. I have no doubt that Liz will continue to be successful in whatever path she chooses to take.”

