Scholar of the week: Canyon Ridge High School's Rim Tekle

It is a pleasure to nominate Rim Tekle for the Scholar of the Week award. Rim is a truly remarkable individual with several accomplishments. Rim and her family emigrated from Eritrea, in Africa, when she was 12 years old. Shortly after arriving in the United States, she enrolled in the Twin Falls School District New Comer Center. Having been at the top of her class in Africa, she was determined to excel academically in her new school. She worked hard to learn English and became fluent within five months. Once she transitioned into mainstream classes, she quickly made the honor roll at Robert Stuart Middle School.
Rim is currently a senior at Canyon Ridge High School, where she has a cumulative grade point average of 4.0. She has taken a rigorous course load that includes Advanced Placement (A.P.) classes and dual high school/college credits. Rim began working toward an associate degree in her sophomore year of high school. This has required her to take overload classes each semester. Rim is on track to graduate with her associate degree and high school diploma in May with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Beyond her stellar academic abilities, Rim is very active in extra-curricular activities. As a member of the National Honor Society, she participates in community service activities such as the soup kitchen and volunteering with STEAM. She is a member of the CRHS student council and helps with the Pennies for Possibilities, a fundraiser that provides Christmas for 10 to 20 families in our community. She played soccer for three years and served as the team captain. This spring will be her fourth season on the CRHS track team.
Currently, Rim is working on her certified nurse’s assistant requirements. She will complete 10 college credits and her practicums by December to earn her state license. She has received the “Outstanding Achiever” award for track two years in a row, a “Certificate of Achievement Award” when completing her ESL program. Last year Rim was a “Leader in Me” Symposium Official Student Leader where she helped plan and conduct events for the 2019 Idaho conference. In her role, she met with school administrators from across the State of Idaho. During her time at CRHS, she has received the River Hawk “Perfect Attendance” award, the “Leadership” award, and the “Knowledge” award. Every year she has earned an academic award for having a 4.0 GPA. This year she will graduate in May with her high school diploma and from the College of Southern Idaho with her associate degree. Clearly Rim is an outstanding student who is passionate about learning and being involved in her community. I highly recommend her for this award.
“My associate degree is going to be in liberal arts because it is a degree that is accepted by many majors/programs,” Rim said. “But I am working toward going to the medical field getting my bachelor’s degree and then going to medical school.”
Rim’s top choice for college is the University of Idaho, and she plans to use her CNA to work in the medical field as she works toward her degree. “I will possibly be exploring more jobs in the medical field,” she said. “Then my plan is to go to medical school to become a doctor”
Wendie Munoz, history teacher at Canyon Ridge High School, said Rim is an insightful, sensitive, mature young lady and a natural leader.
“I am certain that Rim is going to continue to do great and creative things in her future,” she said.
Sara White, who teaches English as a New Language at Canyon Ridge, said Rim is a passionate learner and motivated student.
“I am not the only teacher impressed by her work ethic over the years,” White said. “She has a reputation as an outstanding student and kind person. She has been involved in school leadership in both middle and high school, and I do not doubt she will continue to be an academic and professional leader in her future endeavors.”
