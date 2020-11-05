Scholar of the week: Canyon Ridge High School's Rim Tekle

Currently, Rim is working on her certified nurse’s assistant requirements. She will complete 10 college credits and her practicums by December to earn her state license. She has received the “Outstanding Achiever” award for track two years in a row, a “Certificate of Achievement Award” when completing her ESL program. Last year Rim was a “Leader in Me” Symposium Official Student Leader where she helped plan and conduct events for the 2019 Idaho conference. In her role, she met with school administrators from across the State of Idaho. During her time at CRHS, she has received the River Hawk “Perfect Attendance” award, the “Leadership” award, and the “Knowledge” award. Every year she has earned an academic award for having a 4.0 GPA. This year she will graduate in May with her high school diploma and from the College of Southern Idaho with her associate degree. Clearly Rim is an outstanding student who is passionate about learning and being involved in her community. I highly recommend her for this award.