Scholar of the Week: Canyon Ridge High School's Macey Hatcher

Nomination from counselor
Macey excels at school and is a model student and peer.
She has taken dual credit calculus and many AP dual credit and advanced classes. She has a 3.8 GPA and will graduate with 50 college credits. Macey is a National Honor Society member, in Health Occupations Students of America, and works for Twin Falls Parks and Rec.
Macey has done very well in school. She has maintained excellent grades even while taking very challenging course work. Education is a priority for Macey as she moves into post secondary school.
Macey plans on getting her associate in health science from the College of Southern Idaho. She will then either attend BSU or ISU to get her ultrasound technician degree. Macey hopes to work in a hospital or doctor’s office.
She then thinks she will pursue more education in the health occupations.
More about Macey
“I am privileged to write in support of my student Macey Hatcher,” said science teacher Sam Franklin. “Macey has shown outstanding promise during her time in my dual credit chemistry class last year and in dual credit calculus this year. She has demonstrated several qualities that make me sure that she will be successful. She has displayed her intelligence and work ethic by earning superior grades while taking a demanding academic schedule. One of Macey’s greatest strengths is her ability to interact with others, and communicate effectively. Her interpersonal skills are exceptional and are on display when she interacts with students and adults alike. Macey is a very dedicated student and is not afraid to advocate for herself through extra questions and putting in needed time to get work done. Her dedication and enthusiasm for learning show through in the hard work that she has completed to earn A’s in my classes. Macey also is highly dependable and has demonstrated strong character in her work and interactions with people. I believe that she will accomplish anything that she sets her mind to and will be a true asset to any school or program she is a part of.”
Macey said she wants to pursue a career in radiology and she is seeing her hard work in high school pay off.
“I would say I’m an outgoing student who always tries to create a friendly and fun atmosphere,” she said. “I maintain a strong grade-point average while balancing work, school and friends.”