Scholar of the Week: Canyon Ridge High School's Macey Hatcher

Nomination from counselor

More about Macey

“I am privileged to write in support of my student Macey Hatcher,” said science teacher Sam Franklin. “Macey has shown outstanding promise during her time in my dual credit chemistry class last year and in dual credit calculus this year. She has demonstrated several qualities that make me sure that she will be successful. She has displayed her intelligence and work ethic by earning superior grades while taking a demanding academic schedule. One of Macey’s greatest strengths is her ability to interact with others, and communicate effectively. Her interpersonal skills are exceptional and are on display when she interacts with students and adults alike. Macey is a very dedicated student and is not afraid to advocate for herself through extra questions and putting in needed time to get work done. Her dedication and enthusiasm for learning show through in the hard work that she has completed to earn A’s in my classes. Macey also is highly dependable and has demonstrated strong character in her work and interactions with people. I believe that she will accomplish anything that she sets her mind to and will be a true asset to any school or program she is a part of.”