Scholar of the week: Canyon Ridge High School's Daniel Boggess
Scholar of the week: Canyon Ridge High School's Daniel Boggess

Daniel Boggess

Daniel Boggess
Cap Ed Scholar logo

Nomination from Counselor Charlene Nelson

Daniel Boggess is a remarkably accomplished individual who I have had the pleasure of knowing for the last four years. Daniel excels as a student, athlete and member of our community.

Academically, Daniel has been taking college-level classes since his freshman year of high school. During his junior year, he completed all of the college required for his associate of science degree from the College of Southern Idaho. He graduated from CSI in May of 2020. He could have graduated a year early from Canyon Ridge High School, but he wanted to continue playing sports and taking advanced-level science and math classes. Daniel enjoys math and plans to major in Physics at BYU in Provo after completing a church mission. This May, Daniel will graduate from Canyon Ridge High School with his STEM diploma and a GPA of 3.95.

When Daniel is not in class or studying, he is busy enjoying the outdoors. He has been on the cross country team for six years (since sixth grade). He has raced mountain bikes for six years and has gone to the state competition five times. He is a past president of the ultimate frisbee team.

Daniel earned the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America, where he did countless service projects in our community. He is a member of the CRHS National Honor Society and a member of the Phi Theta Kappa chapter at the CSI. This is in addition to completing ground school toward his pilot’s license, and earning an associate degree at CSI.

The CapEd Scholar of the Week

Each week, the Times-News and CapEd will honor a local student for their hard work and dedication to education.

If you know a student worthy of honoring, let their school counselor know.

Counselors may make nominations at magicvalley.com/forms/submit/student.

