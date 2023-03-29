





Nomination from counselor

During Claryssa Barone’s freshman year, she decided she wanted to graduate with a high school diploma and an associate’s degree from the College of Southern Idaho. She’s on track to achieve her goal in May with an associate’s degree in liberal arts.

More about Barone

Her teachers say she is an excellent candidate for Scholar of the Week. She is organized, well-balanced, and focused. Claryssa is a hard worker and focuses on herself as well as those around her.

After school, she is either at soccer, track, helping with Student Council activities, trying to help the community by doing community service or doing a number of many other activities. Despite the busy schedule that she has created for herself, she works hard in and out of the classroom to get homework done on time, makes sure that she is engaged in what is going on in each class during school, and works to get the best grades that she can.

Future plans

Claryssa has always wanted to go into a career where she can help people in some way. She plans to go to college in order to pursue a career in occupational therapy, which means she could major in exercise science, psychology, human physiology, or occupational therapy itself.

She’s made a conscious decision to make a difference in society.