Scholar of the week: Burley High School's Clara Gerratt

Nomination from Counselor Dan Bolingbroke

Clara Gerratt is a senior at Burley High School. She is a participant in her school’s clubs including Business Professionals of America (BPA), the National Honors Society, and Leo’s Club, an organization based on service and of which Clara is the president. Clara’s favorite memories of her time in high school include going to the state competitions for Business Professionals of America. She placed fifth and first in two events at state last year and qualified to compete at the National level.

Clara has enjoyed playing tennis at Burley High School the past three years and plans to play again this year.

She is working toward becoming a certified nursing assistant at Cassia Regional Technical Center. She is excited to discover if nursing is the direction she wants to take when choosing her major.

Clara hopes to attend Brigham Young University in Provo next fall and major in the medical field. She is considering many options at this point and hopes to narrow them down before the school year is over.

Clara is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and earned her Young Women’s Recognition Award and her Honor Bee.