Scholar of the Week: Buhl High School's Samantha Ourique







Nomination from Counselor

Samantha is ranked 10/75 at Buhl high school. She is a very driven and hardworking student, and she has taken over 27 dual credit classes.

Samantha is a well rounded student with many great accomplishments from numerus hours of community service and leadership roles in Key Club, 4-H, FFA and National Honor Society.

Sam is a determined, hardworking, and very independent high school student. She enjoys helping others and works well with any tasks under pressure. Her attitude and perseverance will take her far in life.

She is a great student who balances high school and dual credit college classes.

She plans to become an elementary education teacher from Idaho State University.

More about Samantha

“I would say that in the classroom, I try my best to be a leader and to give my studies all the effort I can,” Samantha said. “One of the most rewarding things is knowing that I am thriving in a community of learners. Alongside my studies, I am an active and dedicated member to my local 4-H club, as I have served on the board as president, secretary, and treasurer.”

“Sam is a kind, compassionate, intelligent, and strong person who has a clear sense of direction in life and purpose,” said counselor Fernando Valdez. “I am confident that she will bring the same attitude, support, insight, and hard work to her college classes and community.”

“I feel very honored to have been selected for this award,” Samantha said. “Being chosen has proven that hard work certainly pays off in the long run and I hope to be an example for students who feel discouraged or like they want to give up. After graduation, I will be attending Idaho State University and majoring in Elementary Education with an emphasis in English. My dream has always been to become a third grade teacher, not only to make a difference in my community, but to push my future students to reach their fullest potential and find a love for school, just like my teachers along the way have done for me.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0