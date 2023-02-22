





Nomination from counselor

Hiram Kimball is a very motivated student. He is a thoughtful, kind student who works incredibly hard to better himself and those around him.

More about Hiram Kimball

Hiram is a dedicated student, both academically and in athletics. He earned 56 college credits in high school and has maintained a 4.0 GPA. He was also nominated to attend the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars program at Boise State University last summer. Throughout high school, he competed in cross country and soccer. His leadership abilities and level-headedness truly shined on the soccer field. This year he was awarded all-conference for soccer.

Hiram also earned his Eagle Scout through dedication and service. His goal is to become a biologist and centered his senior project around volunteering with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Hiram has also worked for the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to further expand his understanding of wildlife biology and the environment.

Above and beyond

When he sets his mind to something, Hiram goes above and beyond to complete the job. On top of maintaining a vigorous school schedule, he has spent time volunteering to knit hats and scarves for the Safe House.

Hiram plans to study Wildlife Sciences at the University of Idaho.