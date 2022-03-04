Scholar of the Week: Buhl High School's Emma Henson







Nomination from Counselor

Emma is an incredible student, athlete and all around person. She lost both her parents at a young age and has had to overcome many obstacles. She has stated that “she is always overcoming her parents’ death and will be for the rest of my life.” No student should ever have to experience this. For those who unfortunately have, it is easy to see that they may struggle. While Emma certainly has struggled, she has made it a tremendous goal of hers to help others. Even going through such a hard thing, she continuously goes above and beyond to look out for and help others. Please see Emma’s accomplishments listed below.

Emma has been involved in Spanish Club for four years. She has done Bible Club and National Honors Society, in which she has held the title of vice president and president, both for two years. Emma has been involved in sports throughout her entire high school career. She has played volleyball and softball for four years and has done cheerleading for two. She was voted as co-caption in both volleyball and softball and most improved and most dedicated in cheer. Emma has helped with and donated blood in multiple blood drives. She has helped with BHS’s Toys for Tots and food drives. She has also dedicated over 200 hours to helping take stats for BHS’s boys basketball program.

As listed above, Emma is a student who has been thing incredibly difficult experiences, yet she continues to strive to help others. She is involved in multiple extracurricular activities, is taking college level dual credit class, and is dealing with the heavy burden of her childhood trauma, all while maintaining 3.4. Emma is such a bright spirit and I cannot wait to see how she changes to world.

More about Emma

“Emma is someone who takes initiative and rallies people around her to get things done,” said Emma’s dual credit English teacher/National Honors Society adviser. “She is social and friendly, but hardworking. When we have projects outside of the school day, on the students’ own time, she is the first person to volunteer and shows up when she says she will every time. In National Honor Society, she takes the lead and jumps in to help in whatever area she sees we are lacking. In the classroom, she is very intelligent and always looking for opportunities to improve and challenge herself. Her work is introspective and honest. She manages to succeed in upper level courses while also participating in the extracurricular activities she does, I think partially due to her excellent communication skills. She is mature and cognizant of how she should conduct herself in the variety of responsibilities she has.”

“Emma does not settle when it comes to her academics,” said counselor Jenna DeKruyf. “She has and currently is taking multiple dual credit classes all while maintaining an excellent GPA of a 3.44. Emma is involved in National Honor Society and has held a couple leadership positions. She was vice president her junior year and is now president her senior year. Emma is also involved in Spanish Club. She has taken Spanish all four years of high school. Emma is very passionate about softball. She has played all four years of high school. She is a great example and leader on her team. She has an incredibly uplifting personality and is always encouraging her other teammates.

“Emma is very appreciative and honored to receive this award,” DeKruyf said. “It was so sweet to see how her face lit up when I told her she was chosen for this award.”

Emma plans on majoring in health studies with an emphasis in science from Boise State University. Emma plans on becoming a surgeon and/or working in oncology.

