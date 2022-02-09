Scholar of the Week: Buhl High School's Anna Machado

Nomination from Counselor

Anna is an individual who is driven to be successful in life and a quick learner who has multipotentialities about her persona. She holds the highest GPA at Buhl High School.

Anna has been vice president and president of 4-H from 2011 to 2021. Also treasure, vice president and secretary of Buhl FFA.

She plays basketball and golf, and she is part of the drama club at Buhl High School.

Anna has been in band since 2018 and she plays the clarinet, trombone, piano and percussion. She is a well-rounded student with a bright future.

Anna is a great student role model and always is a natural leader at Buhl High School. Her academics and leaderships abilities have helped her stand out.

She plans on pursuing a degree in business, graphic design or animation.

More about Anna

“Since I started high school as a freshman, I have had a diverse set of interests and hobbies. I wanted to try everything and do everything,” Anna said. “I couldn’t just pick one. Throughout high school I have participated in several extracurriculars such as FFA, 4-H, drama, band, basketball, golf, NHS, and youth group. This curiosity of the world spread to the classroom as well. I have always been able to excel academically. I have maintained a 4.0 GPA for six of my seven completed semesters, and I currently am ranked 1 of 75 in my class. A huge factor was being able to take classes that I really enjoyed. I loved being able to take as many different elective courses as possible. My favorite subjects were art, band, beginning and advanced drama, welding, auto tech, graphic design, and history through film. One of my teachers used to tell me, ‘life’s not Thanksgiving dinner, you don’t have to take a little of everything.’ But I really wanted to, there are too many great things in life to go through and only try a few.

“I am a very driven and hard working student. I am a quick learner, and I consider myself a multipotentialite. I have a diverse set of interests, and I have an inquisitive attitude and burning curiosity for the world around me. I love to learn and academic excellence has always been a priority for me. I am well organized, and I plan rigorously for big decisions in my future. Right now the biggest hurdle that I need to plan around is paying for college. Ever since I was legally able to, I have been working several part-time jobs to build a savings, and I have been applying for scholarships since last October. Even with this, there still is a long way to go before I can afford my dream school. Receiving this scholarship would be a huge step forward in accomplishing my goals. This scholarship will not go to waste, I will make sure every penny of it goes towards prudent and frugal investments in my college education, and other living costs.

“I would be honored to receive this award, and very excited. After I graduate I plan on attending John Paul the Great Catholic University, a small film and art school in California, to double major. I haven’t picked which two programs yet, but my choices are between advertising, graphic design and illustration. I have been working on a financial plan to cover costs, and with my current savings and working a part time job I still fail short, by quite a bit. If I receive this scholarship, I will be able to use the money to help pay for college and living expenses, and help close that gap.”

