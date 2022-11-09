 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scholar of the Week

Scholar of the Week: Andrea Maccabee

Twin Falls High School's Andrea Maccabee
Cap Ed Scholar logo

Nomination from counselor

Andrea Maccabee is a motivated student and excels in academics, extracurricular activities, and in the community.

More about Maccabee

Andrea works hard in and outside the classroom and maintains a 4.0 GPA while participating in sports and community service. Andrea is a great student and person. She cares about her classes and the students at school. She has always been respectful and kind.

Extra-curricular achievements

Andrea is a member of National Honors Society. For her Senior Project, she ran a marathon in order to raise money for her peers at Twin Falls High School who are dealing with hunger or homelessness. She raised over $7,000.00 to establish a fund that she created called the Bruin Benefit Fund. She is currently a Varsity Cross Country runner and competed at the state competition her Freshman, Sophomore, and Junior year. She is a member of Business Professionals of America. She is a recipient of the United States Congressional Award Bronze Medal.

 

 

