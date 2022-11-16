Scholar of the Week: Allison Kloepfer

Nomination from counselor

Allison Kloepfer is ideal for this award because she not only excels academically, but she holds herself to a higher standard and exemplifies goodness. She is a National Honors Society student with a 4.0 GPA and she participates in many extracurricular activities and excels in both leadership and academics.

More about Kloepfer

Alison also received the College Board National Recognition Program Award. She excels in everything that she does all while working at Chick-fil-a and maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Allison is an excellent student and loves learning. She is hard-working and dependable, and she is always kind. Allison’s passion to excel is enhanced by her smile and positive attitude. Not only is she willing to work hard, but he does it happily. Her reach among her peers is extensive and Allison is always looking to lift those around her. She is truly a remarkable person.