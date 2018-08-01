TWIN FALLS — After adjusting for inflation, Idaho’s teachers are paid less today than two decades ago, a new statewide report shows.
The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy, a Boise-based nonprofit, released a research brief Monday comparing Idaho’s state investment in teacher pay with elsewhere across the United States.
Idaho teachers have seen a 6.8 percent drop in their salaries — after adjusting for inflation — from 1999-00 to 2016-17, according to the report. That compares with a 1.8 percent drop nationwide.
“This report adjusts for inflation, which is really important in determining how teachers are impacted at the checkout line in the grocery store,” said Sasha Pierson, policy analyst for the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy.
Idaho’s teacher pay “may contribute to Idaho’s difficulty in maintaining and attracting high quality and experienced teachers,” according to a statement Monday from ICFP.
Here in south-central Idaho, the region is being hit hardest statewide by a teacher shortage — especially, in rural schools.
“Compared with the rest of the state, we’re hurting more than others when it comes to our teacher positions,” said Debbie Critchfield, spokeswoman for the Cassia County School District and vice president for the Idaho State Board of Education.
The report notes Idaho teachers are leaving their jobs at a higher than average rate and the workforce is becoming less experienced. Studies show that leads to students not performing as well academically, Pierson said. “That has serious repercussions for our state’s economy.”
Idaho ranks 43rd in the United States for teacher compensation. Many of the other states at the bottom of the list are where teacher strikes happened this year, the report notes.
Even with Idaho’s lower-than-average cost of the living, Idaho educators could relocate to many other states and be better off financially, Pierson said.
“While the cost of living in Idaho is lower than most states, it does not make up for our lower teacher salaries,” the report says. “All told, 20 states are cheaper to live in than Idaho is, but there are only eight states that pay their teachers less.”
Boosting teacher pay
Idaho is in its fourth year of a five-year career ladder plan to boost teacher pay, with a total investment of $250 million. Since the plan went into effect in 2015, teacher pay has increased nearly 9 percent.
But after adjusting for inflation, the increase has been less than 1 percent, “which has a much smaller impact on the ability of teachers to pay their bills,” according to a statement from ICFP.
“We’ve seen some positive work with the career ladder, but obviously, when you look at the statistics and how Idaho compares with other states, there’s still work to be done here in the state," said Brady Dickinson, superintendent of the Twin Falls School District.
As the career ladder plan winds down soon, “there are really important decisions that will be coming in the Idaho legislature within the next couple of years” about teacher salaries and changing the school funding formula, Dickinson said.
The career ladder has provided the momentum Idaho needed to move teacher salaries in the right direction, Critchfield said. “The career ladder provided a five-year plan, which I think was unprecedented for our state.”
But with the $250 million investment spread out over five years, “there’s time for inflation to eat away at that,” Pierson said. “It’s not as strong as if it came all at once, indexed for inflation. It’s a strong first step, but there’s a ways to go if we want to keep attracting teachers.”
Finding teachers
Two summers ago, Critchfield was a member of a state teacher pipeline committee. The group came up with recommendations for how to better attract and retain teachers.
Recommendations included student loan forgiveness for educators working in rural areas, reduced tuition for education students, addressing housing options in rural communities, improving mentoring for new teachers and “grow your own” initiatives where schools encourage employees such as paraprofessionals to become teachers.
It’s a struggle to find certified teachers and more schools are turning to alternate authorizations. Plus, growing student enrollment — a 6 percentage point increase in the Gem State over the last five years — is compounding the challenge, the report states.
The number of Idaho teachers who are under alternate authorizations — meaning they didn’t graduate from a traditional university teacher preparation program or are seeking a new endorsement on their teaching credential — has more doubled since 2010, from 415 to 931 statewide.
“Children in rural parts of Idaho are most impacted by this trend,” according to the report. “The share of teachers with alternative authorizations is nearly 45 percent higher in rural schools than in non-rural schools.”
The Twin Falls School District — like others across the Magic Valley — is feeling the pinch from the teacher shortage. There are 15 open teaching jobs for the upcoming school year, Dickinson said, which is concerning since it’s August.
The number of alternate authorizations has also increased, Dickinson said. Typically, one-third to one-half of new teacher hires each school year in the Twin Falls School District are under alternate authorizations. Last school year, for example, about 30 of 90 new hires were.
“If it wasn’t for alternate authorizations,” Dickinson said, “we’d have a really hard time becoming fully staffed.”
