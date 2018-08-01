By the numbers

Here are some key statistics from the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy’s research brief:

$47,504: Average annual salary for Idaho teachers

$59,924: Average annual salary for United States teachers

13: Average number of years of experience among U.S. teachers

6.8 percent: Drop in Idaho teacher salaries since 1999-00, when adjusted for inflation

1.8 percent: Drop in U.S. teacher salaries, when adjusted for inflation

2.3 percent: Idaho teachers under alternate authorizations in 2010-11

4.9 percent: Idaho teachers under alternate authorizations in 2016-17

1-in-5: Idaho teachers who don’t return to their school the following year — nearly 4 percent higher than the nationwide average.

17 percent: Idaho teachers who had less than four years of experience in 2011-12

24 percent: Idaho teachers who had less than four years of experience in 2016-17