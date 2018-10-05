TWIN FALLS — Few Idaho families are planning ahead with saving for college expenses.
That’s according to a report — “Are Idahoans Dreaming Big? Attitudes, Behavior, and Facts about Paying for College” — released Sept. 25 by IDeal, Idaho’s 529 college savings program.
“The report comes amid a roiling national debate about whether rising higher education costs are worth the investment,” IDeal said in a statement.
Idaho is trying to boost the number of high schoolers who continue their education, whether through college, a technical program or job training. Initiatives include the state’s Advanced Opportunities program, where students can receive up to $4,125 to pay for college-level classes.
But when it comes to saving for college, the IDeal report shows few Idahoans are planning ahead or starting early.
“Higher education doesn’t just result in better wages, it opens more doors in a young person’s life,” IDeal executive director Christine Stoll said in a statement. “IDeal was created to help Idaho families dream big by potentially reducing their reliance on expensive student loans and stretching their dollars a bit farther — and we believe that increased awareness of our program is a key piece in the puzzle that Idaho leaders and educators are working to solve.”
Idaho’s 529 plan offers a tax deduction for annual contributions of up to $12,000.
The IDeal report cites results of a poll showing only 37 percent of parents and grandparents in Idaho feel “hopeful” about saving for college expenses. Only 5 percent of Idaho residents surveyed say they’d likely open a 529 college savings account — significantly lower than 14 percent nationwide.
Another finding in the report: Google search behavior in Idaho shows more people are searching for financial aid and student loans than saving.
The average Idaho college student leaves school with $26,675 in loan debt. That equates to payments of about $275 per month and a total amount borrowed of $33,097, factoring in interest.
Families who save $77 per month over 18 years can save that amount of money for college, according to IDeal, assuming an annual 5 percent rate of return.
The number of Idaho undergraduate students receiving federal student loans is at an eight-year low, according to U.S. Department of Education data cited in the IDeal report. The average amount they’re borrowing has also dropped.
“In other words, fewer students are borrowing, and those who are seem to be borrowing less,” IDeal said in a statement. That’s based on data from the 2008-09 school year through 2015-16.
The report doesn’t offer an explanation for why that’s the case.
But for students in college programs that take less than two years, “reliance on student loans is widespread; the percent of those students who rely on student loans is at an eight-year high,” the report states.
Jennifer Zimmers, financial aid director for the College of Southern Idaho, wasn’t available to comment about financial aid trends she’s seeing among CSI students.
