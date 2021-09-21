Remove the mask: Gooding School Board reverses mask mandate

GOODING — As COVID-19 infections and deaths continue to skyrocket in the area, the Gooding School Board voted four to one to remove the mandatory mask mandate for students and staff.
"I firmly believe that I do not have the authority or the responsibility to issue a mask mandate," said board member Lenny Gillette in front of a full auditorium of parents, staff and community members Tuesday evening.
The board heard an hour of comments from more than 10 people. Concerns over the constitutionality of mask mandates, the psychological and physiological effects of mask wearing, and the difficulty of getting younger students to wear a mask properly were brought up by speakers.
Idaho continues to set records, with 686 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Sept. 18, 180 of them in intensive care unit beds and 112 on ventilators, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Dave Jeppesen said Tuesday.
The entire state entered “crisis standards of care” last week, officially allowing hospitals to ration health care as needed so that scarce resources can be directed to the patients most in need and most likely to survive.
Idaho has one of the lowest vaccine rates in the nation and only 47% of eligible people in Gooding County are fully vaccinated.
Health officials have consistently said that masks and vaccines are the best ways to protect people from getting sick and dying, but speakers in Gooding emphasized the drawbacks of masking.
"Could you please explain to me how I am supposed to teach my students the phonetic difference between 'th' and 'f' with a mask on my face," said a first-grade teacher to audience applause.
A social studies teacher at Gooding High School said masks are causing division between students and bullying situations.
"For those who think that masks will stop the spread of COVID, I would like to inform you that your children are regularly sharing ChapStick, drinks, food and worst of all masks," she said.
The only person to publicly comment in favor of keeping the mask mandate identified herself as a local physician who also has a first-grade student in Gooding Elementary.
"I know I am everybody's enemy right now until you need me," she said.
She asked the board to put science towards whatever decision they decided to keep students safe.
In addition to hearing public comment, the board reviewed the results of a survey that was sent to staff, parents and high school students over the last week.
Gooding school district superintendent Spencer Larsen said 56% of staff who answered the survey said mask wearing should be a choice. Similarly, 71% of parents also believe it should be a choice.
Larsen said more people participated in the survey than usual, over 400 respondents in total.
Principals from Gooding High School, middle school and elementary were part of the meeting and said staffing at their schools is a problem as staff members get sick or are out because of quarantines.
Leigh Patterson, the principal at Gooding High School, said he has stepped in as a substitute teacher for classes such as band and wood shop.
Since the start of the year, four staff from the high school, seven from the middle and five from the elementary have been absent for COVID-related reasons.
At the end of the meeting, Board Chair Tim Pierson thanked the audience for remaining civil and asked anyone who was willing to be a substitute to fill out an application.