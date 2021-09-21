Remove the mask: Gooding School Board reverses mask mandate

"Could you please explain to me how I am supposed to teach my students the phonetic difference between 'th' and 'f' with a mask on my face," said a first-grade teacher to audience applause.

A social studies teacher at Gooding High School said masks are causing division between students and bullying situations.

"For those who think that masks will stop the spread of COVID, I would like to inform you that your children are regularly sharing ChapStick, drinks, food and worst of all masks," she said.

The only person to publicly comment in favor of keeping the mask mandate identified herself as a local physician who also has a first-grade student in Gooding Elementary.

"I know I am everybody's enemy right now until you need me," she said.

She asked the board to put science towards whatever decision they decided to keep students safe.

In addition to hearing public comment, the board reviewed the results of a survey that was sent to staff, parents and high school students over the last week.

Gooding school district superintendent Spencer Larsen said 56% of staff who answered the survey said mask wearing should be a choice. Similarly, 71% of parents also believe it should be a choice.