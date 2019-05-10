TWIN FALLS — Seven years after arriving in Twin Falls as a refugee, Rana Mohmand is realizing her dream of graduating from college — and she’ll do it with honors.
Mohmand — a 24-year-old who grew up in Afghanistan — tries not to talk about the trauma in her childhood, fleeing from war, or what happened with her mother and father. The bottom line: She and her sister have been on their own since they were teenagers.
Mohmand arrived in Twin Falls at age 18 with her sister — who’s a year older than her — in 2012. They got jobs, and figured out how to live independently, pay rent and support themselves.
“There is a lot of responsibility,” she told the Times-News on Thursday.
Mohmand is among 713 students who’ll graduate in two ceremonies Friday from the College of Southern Idaho. She said Thursday she’s nervous and excited to participate in the 10 a.m. ceremony. Her sister, friends and former Chobani coworkers will be in the audience cheering her on.
Mohmand said she appreciates her family and sister, and loves CSI and the environment on campus. “I am able to have an education, even though financially, it’s super hard.”
Mohmand is a member of CSI’s honors program and earned an associate’s degree in health science. She wants to become a surgeon, and is considering her next steps — possibly enrolling in a registered nursing or surgical technology program.
‘It was extremely hard for us’
Mohmand was 14 years old when she left her home country of Afghanistan. She and her sister spent more than four years in Ukraine.
“Even education was hard for us because we didn’t know the language there,” she said.
It took several years for the sisters to go through the process of completing interviews and going through background checks to be approved for resettlement as refugees.
When they found out they’d be resettled in Twin Falls, they did some research and what stood out was “cows and potatoes,” Mohmand said. She was thinking, “Is this the place we’re going to be educated?”
Once they arrived, “it was extremely hard for us,” Mohmand said. They struggled to talk with people due to the differences in culture, she said.
There was a short period of time where they received assistance from the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center, but that didn’t last long. Mohmand started working at a temporary job at Chobani cleaning floors.
She had a chance encounter with the company’s chief executive officer Hamdi Ulukaya, who was visiting the Twin Falls yogurt plant. She didn’t know who he was and asked him if he could please move so she could clean the floors.
“I didn’t know he was the big boss,” Mohmand said.
Ulukaya started talking with Mohmand. “I got so emotional,” Mohmand said, and she started crying during that encounter. “I had been here for almost three or four months, and no-one ever asked me who I was and where I was from.”
Mohmand was eventually offered a full-time position at Chobani and she became an operator — a position she was in for two years. And then she became a supervisor, overseeing other employees.
“It taught me how to be a good leader,” she said.
Mohmand also became a brand ambassador for Chobani, and traveled to places such as Washington, D.C., and Brazil. “I found a family in Chobani,” she said.
And then, she found another family at CSI.
‘Things changed so much’
While working full-time at Chobani, Mohmand started taking classes at CSI part-time around 2016, taking anywhere from three to six credits at a time — the equivalent of one or two classes.
Since English is her seventh language, Mohmand said it was “super hard” to get her homework done on time and take exams, but she was still excelling at it. She got “A”s in her classes.
More than a year ago, Mohmand made a huge decision: She decided she’d quit her job and become a full-time student at CSI. She wanted to make education her focus and her parents’ dreams for her were to be successful.
“When I became a full-time student, things changed so much,” Mohmand said, including the way she thinks about education.
Mohmand said she wanted to pursue her education in order to be in a position in the future where she can start helping others.
Helping others, she said, is her top goal and she doesn’t want anyone to go through what she did. But going through hard times, she said, made her “the independent girl I am today.”
Going to school full-time instead of working is a sacrifice. Her sister works full-time and supports both of them. Mohmand also found financial support to pursue her education through the CSI Foundation.
Mohmand said CSI has given her so much. She also wants to be able to support her sister so she can have a turn pursuing a college education.
At CSI, Mohmand is involved in many programs and activities, including the honors program, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and Diversity Council.
Through the honors program, “I learned so much more than being a college student,” she said.
Brian Dobbs, assistant professor of sociology and director of the CSI honors program, first met Mohmand when she was taking his sociology class.
“Every day, she’d have her work done and ready,” Dobbs told the Times-News on Thursday. “She thought about what the material had to say and why it might matter to her.”
Dobbs often uses the Socratic method in his classes, meaning there’s a lot of discussion. “She would always have something meaningful, interesting and useful to say, and usually from a point of view few others in the class had.”
Mohmand was always worried about her English language skills, Dobbs said, but he saw it as a non-issue. “The content of her message was always good.”
By the end of the semester-long sociology class, Dobbs invited her to join the honors program. It’s a scholarship program where students have to apply and be admitted.
“Frankly, to her credit, she took the leap and said, ‘I think I’ll try that,’” Dobbs said.
Mohmand is humble, Dobbs said, adding he respects that greatly. She made every class better — materially and emotionally, he said.
One of the best memories of his time as a college professor was last summer when Mohmand invited Dobbs and his wife to a naturalization ceremony in Boise, where Mohmand and her sister become U.S. citizens.
Over the last one-and-a-half years, Dobbs has also seen his student’s academic growth.
“She’s one who I really think we’re going to see on a national stage someday,” he said, whether as a speaker or a game changer in her field.
