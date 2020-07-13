Reclaim Idaho launches online petition drive for K-12 proposal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Reclaim Idaho is starting online signature gathering for its $170 million to $200 million K-12 funding initiative — even as legal wrangling continues over the process.

“This is a win for Idaho’s constitution and Idaho voters. They can weigh in on a vital issue in a safe and secure way without jeopardizing their health,” Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville said in a Monday news release touting the start of the online petition drive.

Two federal courts have sided with Reclaim Idaho’s attempt to revive its “Invest in Idaho” initiative. The court rulings give Reclaim Idaho 48 days to collect the roughly 30,000 signatures it needs to get its initiative on the November ballot. That 48-day window opened Thursday, translating to an Aug. 26 deadline.

However, the state plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, in a final attempt to derail the signature drive.

Reclaim Idaho suspended online signature gathering in March — days after the state reported its confirmed coronavirus case, and weeks before the April 30 deadline to qualify an initiative for the ballot. Reclaim Idaho said state leaders stymied the group’s attempt to move to an online campaign. In late June, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said the state had violated Reclaim Idaho’s First Amendment rights.