What immunizations are required for Idaho schoolchildren?

For children born after Sept. 1, 1999, through Sept. 1, 2005: five doses for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP); two doses for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR); three doses for polio; and three doses for Hepatitis B.

Children born after Sept. 1, 2005: five doses for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP); two doses for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR); four doses for polio; three doses for Hepatitis B; two doses for chickenpox; and two doses for Hepatitis A.

Children going into seventh grade: One dose for tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap); and one dose for meningococcal.

Recommendation for a new vaccine requirement: The state Legislature’s House Health and Welfare committee is recommending approval of a rule that adds a second meningococcal vaccine dose to the list of school-required vaccinations, The Associated Press reported Jan. 10.

Students who receive the meningococcal vaccine before the age of 16 have to receive two doses of the vaccine to be fully immunized. Students who get their first dose of the vaccine after turning 16, however, need only one dose.

The requirement goes into effect for 12th-grade students at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.