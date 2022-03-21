Project-based charter school in Kimberly RISEs to the occasion

KIMBERLY — A new school opened its doors in August, and in doing so, RISE Charter School embarked on a new concept of collaboration between a charter school and a school district.

The RISE — “relevant, innovative, self-directive and exploratory” — school model offers a different learning structure for kids who benefit from a hands-on approach. The curriculum is project-based and asks students to work through lessons conceptually, then to put their lessons into practice through a broad range of real-world scenarios.

The Kimberly School District recently found itself with an underutilized building that once handled an overflowing student population at Kimberly Elementary.

When the new Stricker Elementary was completed, the overflow building was no longer needed. That’s when the district formed an exploratory committee of parents, teachers, community members, and administrators to formulate a plan for what kind of school the building could house.

“This has been in the works for years,” RISE Director Heidi Child said. “We decided that we wanted to have a school that was project-based learning — a little more hands-on.”

The school uses a curriculum called Summit Learning, which presents project-based materials for grades four through 12 that meet Idaho State Education standards. The hands-on approach asks students to really make sure they understand the lesson: An 80% grade is required to pass each course. This can mean that a student has to use more resources to learn the material, research answers, and develop more skills to complete the projects.

“Now we can see that the kids have really benefited from learning that you have to persist,” Child said.

Learning to persist and master content is intentionally part of the instructional curriculum and is reinforced through a character-building component of the curriculum, called the 16 Habits of Success. The character skills they hope to help students develop include things like persistence, resilience, growth mindset, self-efficacy, having empathy, people and relationship skills, and learning how to collaborate with people. These are skills they talk about every morning when the whole school meets for Bulldog Breakfast.

Part social hour, part organizational team building, Bulldog Breakfast allows students and teachers to gather together informally, play board games and develop relationships, all while focusing on the 16 Habits of Success.

“I feel like that’s equally if not a little bit more important for these kids as they go out into the world,” Child said. “No matter what they chose to do, to learn just how to be a good human.”

School Superintendent Luke Schroeder said the RISE charter school project is unique in the state.

“There’s not very many relationships in the state of Idaho between a charter school and the local district that we have,” Schroeder said. “It’s one that’s been built on collaboration versus competition.”

In addition to the building, the district provides services like busing, food service, facility maintenance and janitorial. And RISE students can participate in extracurricular activities in the district such as band, sports, and FFA, to name a few. RISE is autonomous in curriculum, staffing, and day-to-day operations.

“Oftentimes it seems like charter schools are popping up in spite of — or in competition with — the local school district,” Schroeder said. “And we’ve done it to compliment the local school district.”

Schroeder said he is very proud of the collaboration and that the public, tuition-free school offers parents and students a choice.

“We’ve had some kids who have been very successful going to RISE,” Schroeder said. “It’s given parents an option because sometimes kids learn differently.”

The format has been successful to the point that Schroeder says it could be used by other districts and cities across the state.

Child agrees.

“I think it could be something for other districts to look at as something that gives families another choice,” she said. The opportunity for students to participate in district activities such as sports is a benefit to their enrollment.

“They still have the benefit of all the things that exist in a bigger district,” Child said, “and yet they get to attend a school that is much smaller and has a very different academic approach.”

Another example of collaboration, RISE recently partnered with the Kimberly Middle School choir to produce a musical. RISE students took on any number of roles, from acting and marketing, to prop construction and set design. They even had a set crew who operated lights and audio. Kimberly Middle School’s choir director managed the performance.

“If you know the ‘throw the spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks’ analogy, we’re doing that all year long,” Child said. “We’re just trying all different kinds of things because I think kids need something different. The times have changed all the way around the world, but school has looked the same for a hundred years.”

Charter schools opening, expanding in Magic Valley Enrollment periods remain open for the Magic Valley's two newest charter schools, one of which opened last year, while the other plans to open this August.

Not everything they’ve tried has been a success. One attempt to combine sixth through eighth grades presented a whole range of challenges that had administrators ready to abandon it for next year.

Those failed experiments are part of the process of innovation, Child said.

Jennifer Walker teaches fifth grade at RISE. She previously taught in a more traditional school setting and enjoys the difference in her new classroom. Her room is set up in an open and flexible environment, allowing for changes depending on the lesson or project students are working on.

“Sometimes kids are all over in different places,” Walker said, adding that students may change seats or sit on the floor. “I don’t care where they are, I want them to be where they feel like they’re going to do their best work. So sometimes we’re in lots of different places.”

The project-based learning works great for her, she said. The grading is different and expectations are too.

“Kids are learning how to be independent,” Walker said. “They’re learning how to find information, to use that information, and then apply it to something else — to some project we’re working on.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0