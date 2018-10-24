Kenzie Connell applies for college Tuesday during the Idaho State Board of Education's College Application Week at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls. Connell hopes to attend Walla Walla University to study dentistry.
TWIN FALLS — During his English class Wednesday, 17-year-old Ben Atkin had a chance to apply to his three backup schools: University of Idaho, Boise State University and College of Southern Idaho.
The Twin Falls High School senior has already been working for three months on applying for three U.S. service academies. It’s an arduous process that includes securing a nomination from a member of Congress.
“It’s paperwork on paperwork on paperwork,” Atkin said. Also, “I have my Social Security number memorized for the first time in my life.”
Atkin is among thousands of Magic Valley high school seniors participating in College Application Week. Across Idaho, 88 high schools have events planned, including Bliss, Burley, Canyon Ridge (Twin Falls), Declo, Filer, Gooding, Hagerman, Hansen, Jerome, Kimberly, Magic Valley High (Twin Falls), Minico (Rupert), Murtaugh, North Valley Academy (Gooding), Richfield and Twin Falls.
The goal is for every student to have the opportunity to apply to at least one college or university. Idaho’s College Application Week is a part of a larger nationwide effort sponsored by the America Council on Education.
Twin Falls High held its college application day Wednesday. Every senior worked on college applications in a computer lab during their English class.
“It was a really awesome day for students who don’t know what they want to do,” Ben said.
It was a relaxed atmosphere and music was playing in the background as students filled out applications, he said, noting some students hadn’t applied to college earlier because they were scared.
Baylee Luker, 17, applied Wednesday to Idaho State University and Boise State University. She also created an identification online to start her Utah State University application.
“It was really nice because the counselors kept coming around and helping us,” she said. The application process was simple, she added, and nothing caught her off guard.
Before College Application Week, Baylee made an appointment with one of Twin Falls High’s college and career counselors to get help, too. She plans to study elementary education in college.
On Wednesday after one group of Twin Falls High students came into the library, school counselor Christi Benson used a noisemaker to get their attention.
“We are here today to apply to college,” she told them, and she gave students instructions.
Counselors encouraged students to apply for scholarships if they’d finished college applications.
Twin Falls High college and career adviser Peter Hillman said employees were aiming to make it easy, fun and not scary for students to apply for college so they don’t encounter any roadblocks.
When it comes to considering college, “for many of them, it’s completely foreign to them,” he said, but College Application Week helps students realize it’s possible.
Twin Falls High is also holding events this week to help students and their parents fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
During the school day Wednesday, representatives from several Idaho colleges and universities were in attendance to help students apply. Plus, representatives in uniform were in attendance from branches of the U.S. armed forces.
“We wanted to make sure it’s not just about college,” Hillman said. “It’s not for everyone.”
On Wednesday, many students were on the Apply Idaho website, which offers a common application for Idaho’s public colleges and universities. It means students have to fill out only one application to apply to multiple schools.
In addition to Idaho’s public schools, other popular choices for students are Brigham Young University-Idaho, University of Utah and Utah State University, Hillman said. A few students have their sights set on some of the nation’s most prestigious schools, such as Stanford University.
As students worked, counselors drew tickets for raffle prizes. Once students finished applying to a college or talking with a representative from the U.S. armed forces, they handed a pink slip with that information to school counselors.
Then, they headed over to a photo booth — run by United Way of South Central Idaho — to get their picture taken in front of an Idaho College Application Week backdrop. They had props to choose from: signs with college logos, foam fingers and miniature whiteboards.
It was a celebratory atmosphere — one that aimed to demystify the college application process and alleviate stress for students.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.