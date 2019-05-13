TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls School District announced Monday that a student made a false report about a threat of bringing a firearm to school, which triggered school being canceled Friday at Twin Falls High School.
The police department and Twin Falls School District officials were able to quickly locate the students who allegedly made the threats and began an investigation. Police continued the investigation over the weekend.
Officials determined Monday morning that the student who reported the threat was wrong and there was never a threat against the school, the Twin Falls School District said in a Monday afternoon statement.
“The district is working in conjunction with the police department and the prosecutor’s office to address the student who made the false report in line with the school district’s disciplinary policy and determine what charges might be appropriate,” the statement said.
“The school district and police department will work closely to ensure the safety of the students at TFHS through the remainder of the school year. Due to student privacy laws we cannot release information about the identities of the students involved or the consequences they will receive.”
School district administrators became aware early Friday morning of the reported threat on social media platform Snapchat by a Twin Falls High student to bring a firearm to school.
It was also reported that at least one other student responded to the threat with social media posts “stating that they would bring a weapon to school as protection from the original threat,” according to the school district’s statement.
The location of the students involved couldn’t be verified and students were beginning to arrive Friday morning at Twin Falls High, so Superintendent Brady Dickinson decided to cancel Twin Falls High classes for the day and place nearby Sawtooth Elementary School on a soft lockdown.
“School officials worked diligently to get the students and staff who had already reported to campus off campus as quickly as possible,” the school district said in the statement.
For students who don’t have their own vehicle or couldn’t walk off campus, school officials worked with the Twin Falls Police Department “to gather those students in a safe location until transportation could be arranged,” the statement said.
There are ads on the radio daily “see. Tell Now” so if a child reported a post that he thought might be threatening situation why prosecute him for saying something?
