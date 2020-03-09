Plan to change Twin Falls elementary school attendance zones released

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls School District is considering changing elementary school attendance zones, potentially shifting which schools many students attend.

The Twin Falls School Board reviewed the proposal at its meeting Monday. The district will not move forward with the plan until it gathers public comment later this month, which could influence the redrawn boundaries.

The goal by the committee that designed the plan was to keep enrollment equal throughout all schools and try to pinpoint where the most growth will happen in coming years. Two community groups studied data about different areas of Twin Falls to make those determinations.

Rock Creek and Pillar Falls elementary schools have nearly reached capacity and filled up faster than anticipated while other schools remained far under capacity, Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson said.

“If we allow that to continue and allow all the homes that are being built right now to be built and for people to move into those homes, we would have had a situation where both Rock Creek and Pillar Falls would be extremely overcrowded while some of our other schools had room,” Dickinson said. “And so the decision was made to try to get ahead of this.”