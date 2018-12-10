Try 1 month for 99¢
Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind sprinkler pipe break

A flooded hallway is shown in this photo from the Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind in Gooding. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BRIAN DARCY

GOODING — The Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind is canceling classes this week for elementary school deaf/hard of hearing students due to a sprinkler pipe break.

The break happened Friday night and flooded six classrooms, Superintendent Brian Darcy said Monday.

Roughly 40 students attend classes in that wing of the Gooding school building. For the rest of the school, classes are continuing as normal this week.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the school to shut off the water suppression system when the break was discovered, Darcy said. “They shut it off, but it had already dumped quite a bit.”

It’s unknown at this point if elementary school deaf/hard of hearing students will have to make up the week of school they’re missing, Darcy said.

