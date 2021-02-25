Pinecrest Academy hosting public STEM night

TWIN FALLS — The city's newest charter school plans to show the community what it's all about.

Pinecrest Academy of Idaho is hosting a STEM night on Thursday that'll provide members of the public with the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities that demonstrate the core of the school's instruction: science, technology, engineering and math.

Principal Denise Schumacher said families can complete these activities as they tour the school and view the projects entered into the academy's first science fair that'll be on display in the cafeteria. The academy's coding and robotics clubs will also be present at the event.

This is an opportunity for the community to learn about the school, which opened in August, during its open enrollment period. Schumacher said parents can complete applications at the event or learn more about the enrollment process.

The free event run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Food and school gear will be available for purchase.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0