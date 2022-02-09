Person in custody, more schools close Wednesday after social media threat

RUPERT — Police say one person is in custody after multiple schools in Buhl and Minidoka County closed from threats on social media.

The threat was first reported at Buhl High School at about noon Tuesday. All Buhl schools were placed on lockdown that day and were closed Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Minidoka School District also closed schools and the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a gun threat. The threats appear to be connected and law enforcement agencies around the Magic Valley are working together.

Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther said one of the schools the threat was directed towards was West Minico Middle School.

The Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office is working on the case in conjunction with the Buhl Police Department and Cassia County Sheriff’s Office.

Pinther said he received a text from the Buhl Police Department shortly after 8 a.m. saying they have one suspect in custody.

Pinther said he does not know if the arrested suspect is a child or adult and if they were the only one behind the threat.

The sheriff’s office was made aware of the threat, which was on Snapchat and said someone was going to shoot up the school, at about 10:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Pinther said although the threat remains under investigation, there is information that leads them to believe the original threat “was hijacked” and repeated at the other schools.

“But, we don’t know that for sure yet,” he said.

A student told a school resource officer about the threat and it was forwarded to the sheriff’s office.

Minidoka County School District officials made the call to cancel in-person school and hold online learning on Wednesday.

Pinther said the sheriff’s office has officers at each school in the district this morning while the investigation continues.

