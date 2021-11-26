Paraeducator shortage puts classrooms in a pinch

TWIN FALLS — A shortage of para-educators workers in local schools is prompting an aggressive response from the district.

Para-educators serve in classrooms, work with students individually or in small groups, to assist teachers in providing instruction. But, as seen in many industries across the Magic Valley, a hot job market elsewhere has drawn people away from the district in search of better wages.

To fill some of the 32 open positions, the Twin Falls School District will, on Tuesday, hold a para-educator hiring event where applicants can be interviewed on the spot. As an incentive to attract and retain workers, the district is adding a bonus of $1,000 to $1,500 to any para-educator working by Jan. 1 through the end of the school year.

Frequent turnover in para-educator positions is normal, said Natalie Ellsworth, human resources manager for the school district. But labor shortages here have intensified due to a number of factors that include more options, low unemployment, and competitive wages elsewhere.

“It’s a job-seeker’s market,” Ellsworth said. “There are usually vacant positions for ‘paras.’ In times we are living in right now, there’s more opportunity for people to explore other options career-wise.”

Idaho Department of Labor economist Bonang Seoela confirmed current trends that show people in the Magic Valley — and across the nation — switching jobs for higher-paying jobs in every industry.

“When you look at the change in the wages beginning from when the pandemic began we are seeing job-switchers have higher wage growth than people who have stayed in the same occupation,” Seoela said.

This trend has increased dramatically in the last 3 months, Seoela said. Wage growth for job-switchers is about 5%, whereas workers who have stayed in their jobs saw a wage increase of 3%.

“This says that for people who are switching their jobs, they are moving to better-paying jobs,” Seoela said.

Para-educator positions have been underfunded across the state for quite some time, district spokesperson Eva Craner said. To attract and retain workers to support classrooms and students, school districts are investing in pay bonuses to attract and retain workers.

“It’s a big investment that we’re already making for this employee category, but it’s still not competitive with private industry,” Craner said. “And when there’s opportunities, you see people leave those fields for opportunities that are more competitive.”

Twin Falls School District already spends $2 for every $1 it receives from the state for para-educators, she said. A good portion of the district’s voter-approved supplemental levy goes to fill that gap to pay to keep people in those positions.

Para-educators “are really important folks in our schools,” Craner said. “Not only do they help that individual student, but they really make the system run.”

Oftentimes, para-educators who love their jobs will take classes and pursue certification to work as teachers, rather than leaving the area for better pay.

“When they have that passion, a lot of times they start taking classes to receive their education certificate so they can be a teacher,” Craner said.

Para-educators in the district serve in three categories. Some work in special education. Others work with students with behavioral issues or who have trouble focusing. Academic-support para-educators could provide literacy help, working with small groups to practice on sight words, fluency and reading quickly.

The shortage of para-educators has not only impacted special needs students and students with behavioral needs. Craner said the shortage impacts whole classrooms.

“I would say all of the students in our school are impacted,” Craner said. A para-educator “allows the teacher to fully do their job with all of the students, not having to focus on one student in the classroom who’s maybe having some behavior issues, or not having to step aside to go over the small details with the special education student. The para-educator can do that.”

On top of that, living in a global pandemic has put additional stressors on teachers and students alike.

“I do hear from teachers and principals that the behaviors that we were seeing before that were already challenging have escalated,” Craner said.

“We’re seeing a lot of stress, mental health issues, and things of that nature among our teaching staff,” Craner said. “And having para-educators in the classroom is a way that we can really support them, along with supporting the kids. We want to make sure that they have all the services that are available to them.”

