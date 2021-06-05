Pandemic, politics pile up for an unprecedented year of teacher stress

“I’ve never had so many educators reaching out to me for advice, and sharing their concerns and looking for another profession, honestly,” McInelly said. “It’s at an all-time low. We need to work as a community and as a state to help educators, so they can continue to help our students in public schools.”

Over 40 percent of teachers and classified staff say they were more frustrated and burned out at the start of 2021 than ever before, according to an IEA poll.

That’s not just an Idaho challenge.

An April survey by the Education Week Research Center found that teachers are not only more stressed than before the pandemic — they’re also more stressed than in April of 2020, when the pandemic first struck.

That tracks for Pearson.

When Idaho schools shut down because of COVID-19 last spring, and teachers scrambled to move classes online, “we realized it wasn’t going to be perfect,” she said. For a time, teachers felt respected by parents and the public who praised them for trying to connect with students despite pandemic barriers.

That sentiment has since evaporated. As McInelly sees it, teachers have become the scapegoats for pandemic and political frustrations.