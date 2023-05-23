TWIN FALLS — “When the world gets cold, light fires,” Senior Class President Shelby Geiger told the Canyon Ridge graduating class of 2023. “I hope that you all light a fire of your own and shape your life and your dreams into reality.”

Geiger was one of several people to address the crowd at a jubilant commencement ceremony for Canyon Ridge High School seniors on Monday night at the College of Southern Idaho gymnasium.

By the end of the night, 256 seniors had crossed the stage to collect their diploma signifying the completion of their graduation requirements.

The ceremony was raucous from the start, with family, friends, and supporters hooting and cheering during the processional, occasionally drowning out “Pomp and Circumstance” as the school band played on.

In the commencement address, Jae Foundation founder Jason Vickery gave a top-10 list of things he wished he’d known when he graduated.

Some of the things included finding people with different perspectives and listen to them, and love people for who they are with no judgement.

“The reality is we’re all going through something, it’s a lot easier to go through it together with no judgement,” Vickery told the graduates.

Vickery started the Jae Foundation to raise awareness and support for mental health and suicide, in honor of a friend of his who ended his life. In his speech, the No. 1 top-10 things Vickery wished he knew when he graduated was a message of hope.

“If you ever don’t think life is worth it, please hear these words: You are loved, you are valued, you are needed and wanted here,” Vickery said. “No matter how hard life gets, you have friends, family and community that is there for you.”

Canyon Ridge seniors had numerous accolades, as enumerated by Principal Kasey Teske. Of the graduates this year, over 100 students received scholarships. A record 36 students will be graduating with an associate of arts degree through the dual credit program. Some 120 Canyon Ridge students participated in the National Honor Society.

To get to this point, students had to overcome all kinds of challenges.

Ryleigh Rogers collected her diploma Monday night. Looking back, she recalled the challenges early in her high school career that were so overwhelming, she considered dropping out.

“I’ve been through some pretty messed up stuff in my life,” Rogers told the Times-News in an interview. “I went through a really rough patch. I was really struggling to the point where I even considered dropping out of high school.”

She lost close family members, experienced bullying and survived sexual assault. But for Rogers, a shift came after she lost her best friend to suicide.

“That’s when everything snapped in my head,” she said. “I’m like, ‘I can’t give up now. I’ve seen people give up and I just don’t want to give up.’”

Rogers said she wished that more people going through those kinds of struggles knew that they are not alone, and that they can keep going and that they’re strong individuals.

“When I felt the pain of losing my best friend I realized that a lot of other people’s actions really inspire your own,” Rogers told the Times-News.

When she realized how much people can affect each other, Rogers said she cultivated an attitude of positivity, and found that by broadcasting goodwill toward others — by “pumping up the vibe” — she improved her own experience.

“All I want to do is see other people succeed and see myself succeed,” Rogers said.

Now that she’s crossed the stage and completed her 13-year commitment to schooling, Rogers said the future is wide open, and she’s determined to face whatever comes to her.

“I feel like whatever life has coming for me, that’s the path I’ll take,” Rogers said. “A lot of people have different paths, people go to college, people work for their entire lives, people travel,” Rogers said. “But it’s the path you decide to take in life. And I’m just kinda going with the flow right now.”

