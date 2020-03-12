Out-of-this-world learning: Canyon Ridge students team up with NASA

Making this part for NASA is hard work. It will take the class about half the semester, Hyer said.

First, each student had to develop a 3D design of the part on a computer program. After that, they had to build tool paths. Essentially, that means students had to tell the machine which bits to use, and where to use them on the block of aluminum. You can’t just plug the design into the machine, you have to tell it how to whittle away at the metal, too. Just designing the part and the tool paths in the computer took weeks.

Most students in the class plan on using their automated manufacturing skills as part of their profession.

“It looks really good on a resume,” James Mayfield said. “It can help with getting jobs.”

Classes like this one can help local kids find good, high-paying jobs right out of school. That’s why the state of Idaho is pushing for more classes like this one that offer career technical education opportunities. Because the automated machining class requires so much computer work, students can earn a college-level computer credit, too.

Even though it’s held at Canyon Ridge, any high schooler in the Magic Valley can take the class if they can manage the commute. The automated manufacturing class is also part of the Artec charter school program.