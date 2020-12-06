‘Our students live here:’ The challenges, and successes, of reopening campuses in the pandemic

At Amarillo, students who might not have been comfortable in a face-to-face session seem to take to online counseling, Lowery-Hart said. At Mills, students need the help, but they cannot face the prospect of one more Zoom meeting, Martin said. At Boise State, free group therapy sessions are growing, and now open to staff and faculty, because people yearned for the chance to meet in groups, Tromp said.

Tuesday’s summit kicked off an effort Boise State calls “Project Launchpad” — centered on building a national online clearinghouse for academic research on student well-being. The name is a nod to the star-crossed 1970 Apollo 13 space mission. While NASA scientists scrubbed the mission’s lunar landing, they were able to navigate a crippled spacecraft and its three astronauts back to Earth safely.

Tromp has urged college and university officials to bring the same sense of urgency to the pandemic. Citing research on the pressing mental health issues facing young adults, Tromp has said colleges and universities need to do more to serve students in crisis.