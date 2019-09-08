TWIN FALLS — Great weather, tasty food, fun and games combined to support Magic Valley schools Saturday evening.
The ninth annual Twin Falls Optimist Club Wings and Things brought students, parents and supporters to City Park, where schools could earn a share of $7,000 donated by sponsors to support everything from cheer and dance teams to cross country, according to Optimist Club President Anna Scholes.
The event competed slightly with Twin Falls High School’s homecoming, Scholes acknowledged, but the activities took place early enough to allow the teens to change clothes before heading over for the dance.
Among the fun activities were a corn hole competition and spear throwing, sponsored by Gemstone Climbing Center.
The spear was anchored via a weight and tether, for safety. “We don’t want the spear getting away,” said Gemstone co-owner Jason Barnes.
Youngsters also had a chance to do a “dead hang” on a bar, earning $1 for their school for each 30 seconds they could remain off the ground.
Doing some strenuous burpees also earned money for school programs and, for those not into physical exertion, food samples from the College of Southern Idaho’s baking and culinary programs, Magic Valley High School, Twin Falls Christian Academy, and many others tempted the palate.
