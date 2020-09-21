On HBO show, Ehardt defends Idaho bill banning transgender athletes from women’s sports

When Goldberg points out that no athletes known to be transgender have ever competed in girls’ and women’s sports in Idaho, Ehardt disagrees with the idea that she is, as Goldberg suggests, “legislating a problem that doesn’t really exist in any significant numbers.”

“There’s never a bad time to protect opportunities for girls and women,” she responds.

The show explains Ehardt’s background as a woman who didn’t get a chance to participate in athletic competition until Title IX. She went on to be a college basketball player and eventually a college coach.

“You have to understand that that’s at the heart of this legislation,” she told Goldberg. “What we don’t want to do is create policies that literally will erase the history of the struggles and the triumphs that have occurred for women for the last 50 years.”

The segment also includes comment from Chase Strangio, a transgender man and a lawyer for the ACLU. Strangio argues that athletics provide transgender people “a sense of solidarity and camaraderie” that is taken away when people are banned from competing. Ehardt argued that was a “false narrative,” saying that transgender girls and women would be allowed to compete on men’s teams.