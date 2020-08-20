Officials struggle to social distance students on school buses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The pandemic has changed many of the ways students access education this year, including how they get to and from school.

Nearly 10,000 students returned to school in Twin Falls on Wednesday. It’s the first time classrooms have opened since the district shut down in March due to COVID-19. A quarter of those students — about 2,600 — are registered to ride one of the district’s 34 bus routes. That’s roughly the same number of registered riders as previous years.

Twin Falls School District educational technology and operations director Ryan Bowman said a few more parents will likely end up driving their children to school, but the number who regularly use the bus is expected to be mostly normal. The situation presents a variety of challenges during a pandemic with dozens of children on each bus sitting two to a seat, Bowman said.

“Social distancing on a bus is pretty difficult,” he said.

Administrators initially looked at a plan to try to limit the number of the students on each bus to maintain 6 feet of space. But that would restrict bus capacity to about 15 at a time, and there are only so many buses available, Bowman said.