Officials struggle to social distance students on school buses

TWIN FALLS — The pandemic has changed many of the ways students access education this year, including how they get to and from school.
Nearly 10,000 students returned to school in Twin Falls on Wednesday. It’s the first time classrooms have opened since the district shut down in March due to COVID-19. A quarter of those students — about 2,600 — are registered to ride one of the district’s 34 bus routes. That’s roughly the same number of registered riders as previous years.
Twin Falls School District educational technology and operations director Ryan Bowman said a few more parents will likely end up driving their children to school, but the number who regularly use the bus is expected to be mostly normal. The situation presents a variety of challenges during a pandemic with dozens of children on each bus sitting two to a seat, Bowman said.
“Social distancing on a bus is pretty difficult,” he said.
Administrators initially looked at a plan to try to limit the number of the students on each bus to maintain 6 feet of space. But that would restrict bus capacity to about 15 at a time, and there are only so many buses available, Bowman said.
“We’d have kids showing up to school at 11:30 in the morning because of the total number of routes we’d have to run,” he said.
Instead, the district is implementing a variety of precautions in an attempt to keep students safe. All students on the bus must wear face masks, and everyone who gets on will have their hands sprayed with hand sanitizer. Buses will also load back to front to limit contact.
“It’s a definite challenge, I’m not going to lie,” Bowman said.
Ryan Stevenson is the regional director of operations with Mid Columbia Bus Company, which contracts with the school district. He said all drivers will be required to wear masks and sanitize buses after each route.
It’s important to continue offering the service for families, Stevenson said.
“There’s a lot of children that it’s their only way to get to and from school,” he said.
Twin Falls schools opened Wednesday in the “yellow” level of operation, meaning students and staff will take part in a traditional schedule with several precautionary measures meant to encourage social distancing. Everyone is required to wear a mask at school. Trustees recently approved the tiered reopening plan that outlines four levels of district operation, from mostly normal school days to fully remote instruction. It also defines how schools will deal with confirmed cases, cleaning procedures, food service precautions, and ways to mitigate situations where schools would need to close for extended periods of time.
Cassie Buffalo is the mom of two students in the district. Her kids ride the bus in the morning and sometimes in the afternoon. She said it’s the only place they get to see some of their friends due to the social distancing measures implemented at school.
Buffalo said she’s happy with the safety precautions, including the masks requirement, and added her kids are excited to be back in school.
“This mask thing is not getting to them,” she said. “They like to think of it as they get to be ninjas all day at school.
“All in all I’m happy that my kids get to go to school because I believe they need that interaction with their teacher and their friends.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.