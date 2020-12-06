Office of School Safety reports mixed compliance on various safety measures

State Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, who chairs the OSSS advisory board and was active in establishing the office, praised the group’s work.

“To see this report today fully come to pass, not just (for some) schools, every school, it’s a very rewarding moment,” Horman said. “We have good data on what our schools need. As a policymaker — specifically as an appropriator — this is exactly what you hope to see when requests come in … you want to see the need.”

OSSS is tasked with visiting each public school campus in Idaho once every three years to conduct a vulnerability assessment. Office analysts use an extensive rubric covering hundreds of questions from how buildings store hazardous chemicals to whether the school is in a wildfire zone.

The office’s first round of “triennial” school safety assessments actually took closer to four years — in part because of high demand for OSSS help with school safety trainings. Staff finished round one of building reviews in early 2020.

The office doesn’t enforce safety protocols, but acts as more of an advisory agency for districts. It’s up to school boards to decide which policies or changes to enact for the sake of school safety.