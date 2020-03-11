Nursing college will have to find a new Twin Falls home

TWIN FALLS — Nightingale College, a Utah-based online college with 56 students in the Magic Valley, will soon have to leave the county offices and find a new classroom.

Nightingale is a nursing school, offering associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Much of the curriculum is online, but there’s also an on-the-ground portion with local faculty. The school, which was founded in 2010, primarily operates in rural areas in the West but has programs in states from coast to coast.

Nightingale College Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development Jonathan Tanner met with county commissioners Tuesday in an effort to address the classroom issue.

At the moment, Nightingale, which came to the Magic Valley in 2016, uses physical space in the County West building to provide hands-on nursing instruction. With the county planning to move juvenile detention and a handful of other services to County West, there isn’t going to space for that training anymore. That means Nightingale probably has to leave within six months or a year.

Tanner said he expects the school will be able to find donated space elsewhere in Twin Falls, but in the unlikely event that doesn’t happen, the school’s 56 Magic Valley students would have to commute to Boise or Pocatello to finish their degrees.