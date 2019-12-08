TWIN FALLS — Kayla Gardner is in her second year as a special education teacher at Kimberly Elementary. While she has a degree in childhood development and worked for 10 years as a child life specialist, the transition to a career in teaching can be overwhelming at times.
Gardner said that’s why she enrolled in the non-traditional teaching program at the College of Southern Idaho, which provides an accelerated pathway to teacher certification in an attempt to fill labor shortages in underserved areas.
“I didn’t want to just become certified and figure my way,” Gardner said. “I wanted some direction and I wanted to be a good teacher.”
The Non-Traditional Educator Preparation Program at CSI is targeted to those who already work at an Idaho public school and want to become a certified teacher. Course materials are available online and accessible at any time to allow for scheduling flexibility. Classes are delivered once a month, with opportunities for online and face-to-face instruction. Candidates can expect to complete the program in about two years.
The main sticking point for Gardner was the support system embedded in the program, including a CSI-vetted mentor from her area. Gardner said her mentor, who taught special education for 20 years, visits her classroom twice a month to assist with anything that’s needed.
Personalized instruction from someone with experience is invaluable, especially in special education where there are a number of ancillary considerations, Gardner said.
“(The mentor has) helped me learn how to balance it all,” Gardner said. “I would feel more overwhelmed and alone I think if I wouldn’t have done the route that I did. I’m grateful for it.”
Finding alternatives
Teachers in Idaho must hold a bachelor’s degree and a variety of certificates. Most complete these requirements through a traditional teacher preparation program at a college or university.
A 2017-18 teacher pipeline report from the State Board of Education found Idaho produces roughly 1,200 teachers through traditional preparation programs annually.
“This should be more than enough newly certified teachers to replace the average 500 teachers who retire and the 233 needed annually to address student population growth with hundreds to spare,” the report said.
However, about 30% of those who receive an initial certificate in Idaho choose not to work in a state public school, and about 1,500 teachers leave the profession each year prior to retirement age, according to the report.
In addition to salary and other factors, the State Board’s report said high teacher attrition rates may stem from a lack of statewide mentorship opportunities.
Teacher shortages in Idaho schools, especially concentrated in the Magic Valley, have forced districts to hire professionals who earned their degrees in other disciplines.
Those non-traditional teachers must still get their certification within three years to stay in the classroom, and a variety of programs are available for teaching candidates. But a July report from Idaho Education News found that participants in the state’s largest alternative authorizer, the American Board for Certification of Teacher Excellence, may not receive a necessary level of instruction quality.
Administrators at CSI maintain their program sets itself apart with rigor and flexibility. The program’s five learning modules are built around the state’s Core Teaching Standards and aligned with the Charlotte Danielson Framework for Teaching Clusters. Candidates must also pass a national certification exam that’s required in most traditional programs.
The main advantage at CSI are the peer support and mentorship opportunities that programs like the American Board don’t have, wrote Katie Rhodenbaugh, who helps oversee the program.
“The bulk of our module fees goes toward hiring highly trained and experienced mentors ... assigned specifically to each candidate in their geographical location to support them in their daily application of pedagogical best practices,” Rhodenbaugh wrote.
Gardner said the course material focuses on the importance of learning standards, and hands-on training in the classroom provides methods for applying those concepts effectively.
“It’s not just me passing the test to get certified, I wanted to learn tools on how to be a better teacher,” Gardner said. “I don’t want just to be a teacher to teach, I want to make a difference.”
Through the program, CSI is attempting to lighten the burden for districts of recruiting teachers and filling openings. It helps in reviewing transcripts of teachers in the program and matching mentors with candidates. It also works to identify and guide potential teachers, such as career-changers and paraprofessionals, to a bachelor’s degree.
“Working with the partner district, we intend to provide them with a residency experience while completing all certification requirements,” the program’s website says. “We will work closely with districts to address unique challenges and implement flexible but rigorous preparation to fill local teacher pipelines.”
Expansion and development
CSI began offering the program as a pilot in 2018 with 19 candidates, including Gardner. This year, the program grew to about 93 candidates.
Gov. Brad Little announced in November that CSI will receive a grant worth $1,114,424 to expand the program, and officials expect to train 830 candidates over the grant’s three year period.
Rhodenbaugh said the grant will mostly go to building out the virtual infrastructure to handle the growth. That infrastructure, called the Clusters Competency Program, will serve as the backbone of the non-traditional course material, and will be used for districts wishing to invest in professional development, she said.
CSI will be “vigilant” in putting the grant to good use, and the program is worth the investment, Executive Vice President Todd Schwarz said in a statement.
“This grant will support an extremely creative and innovative pathway for aspiring teachers and allow the College to respond to the demand already demonstrated by tremendous interest,” Schwarz said. “I’m personally very proud of CSI’s Education Department staff and how they’ve responded to this workforce need not only in our service region but across the state.”
