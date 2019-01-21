TWIN FALLS — School is canceled Tuesday at Twin Falls Christian Academy due to illnesses.
The school made the announcement Monday afternoon on its Facebook page. “Due to the number of sick students and teachers school will be canceled tomorrow,” the post said.
