Signs directs voters Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at precincts 1 and 2 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Taxpayers can breathe a sigh of relief: No south-central Idaho school districts are seeking a bond or levy during the November election.

Friday was the deadline for school districts to submit ballot language to their county clerk for the Nov. 6 election.

Of the area’s approximately 20 school districts, none are planning a measure — a rare occurrence.

School districts have four election dates to choose from each year: in March, May, August and November.

