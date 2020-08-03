No more space in Twin Falls distance learning program, district looks at options

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Space ran out in the Twin Falls School District’s distance learning program as more families than expected signed up to limit their exposure to COVID-19.

The home-school option developed for kindergarten-eighth grade students in Twin Falls School District recently reached capacity, spokeswoman Eva Craner told the Times-News. The district knows more families still want to learn remotely this year, and it’s “committed to developing another option” for those students, she said.

Administrators budgeted for a maximum of 200 students in the program, “which we thought was consistent with how many parents indicated they were looking for this kind of program back in May when we surveyed them,” Craner said.

“That has obviously changed.”

The district contracts with Venture Upward to provide the home-school alternative for students. The option has been available before, but far more families signed up this year as they seek to avoid in-person instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Venture Upward lead teacher Shawnee Zelenka said a waitlist has already grown to more than 50.