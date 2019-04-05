{{featured_button_text}}
stock school bus
(Courtesy Freeimages.com)

DECLO — A Cassia County School District bus was struck by a pickup truck Friday morning in Declo, but there weren’t any students on-board and no injuries were reported.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was en-route to Malta to pick up students, Cassia County School District spokeswoman Debbie Critchfield said.

She said it appears a pickup truck failed to stop and struck the school bus.

The bus driver and an aide walked off the bus and were OK, but were taken to a hospital as a normal precaution, Critchfield said.

Another school bus was sent to Malta to pick up students. Critchfield said she wasn’t aware of any delays getting students to school.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments