No bonuses this year for master educators

BOISE — The state will end the calendar year without paying out a new crop of bonuses designed to reward educators at the top of their field.

The State Board of Education still does not have a timeline for when it will select and pay teachers who earn the master education premiums this year. Initially, State Board officials had hoped to notify premium recipients in the fall.

Created by the Legislature, the master educator premiums are a financial incentive that was designed to reward the state’s highest performing experienced teachers.

The premiums are worth $4,000 per year and renew for three years, bringing the total value to a successful applicant to $12,000.

This year’s class of 653 applicants is still waiting and wondering whether they will receive the bonus.

The portfolio applications have been turned over to reviewers, State Board spokesman Mike Keckler said when asked to describe where the process stands today.

The State Board does not have a timeline for when the review and notification process will be complete, he said.