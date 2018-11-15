TWIN FALLS — Who's leaving or getting hired at Magic Valley schools?
Here’s a list of employee hires and departures in the Twin Falls, Kimberly, Filer and Gooding school districts, as listed this week in school board agendas:
Twin Falls
New certified employees
- Denise Hart, part-time kindergarten literacy at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
Certified release of contract
- Sherry Stucki, music teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
New classified employees
- Lyndon Layton, custodian at Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School
- Jennifer Hutchison, literacy paraeducator at Sawtooth Elementary School
- Mary Hoff, literacy paraeducator at Morningside Elementary School
- CarrieAnne McMurdie, paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
Classified employee transfers
- Donald Piatt, online coordinator at Bridge Academy
- Gila Kelley, behavior paraeducator at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
Classified resignations
- Juli Downs, special education paraeducator at Sawtooth Elementary School
- Kelli Garner, special education paraeducator at Sawtooth Elementary School
- Bailey Allred, behavior paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
- Amy Thomas, special education paraeducator at Canyon Ridge High School
Extracurricular employees
- Kevin Lovell, head wrestling coach at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
- Kimball Hardman, assistant track coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Zayne Slotten, head golf coach at Twin Falls High School
- Aaron White, seventh-grade developmental boys basketball at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Jared Allen, seventh-grade girls basketball coach at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
- Mohamed Talaso, assistant boys basketball coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Sherene Carter, robotics adviser at South Hills Middle School
- Michael Easterling, junior varsity wrestling coach at Canyon Ridge High School
Extracurricular resignation
- Ellen Huey, varsity assistant girls soccer coach at Twin Falls High School
Idaho State University student teacher requests for spring 2019
- Jeanie Cullip, fifth-grade — cooperating teacher Julie Parker at Oregon Trail Elementary School
- Claribel Castro, third-grade — cooperating teacher Kristina Wiesmore at Pillar Falls Elementary School
- Alexis Bingham, fourth-grade — cooperating teacher Amanda Spencer at Bickel Elementary School
Kimberly
Hires
- Matt Courtney, sixth-grade science teacher
Resignation
- Trudy Hunt, paraprofessional at Kimberly Middle School
Retirement
- Rebecca McCray, custodian
Filer
Hires
- Jennifer Strout, counselor at Hollister Elementary School
- Jacob Oyler, volunteer boys basketball coach at Filer High School
- Jim Henderhan, volunteer wrestling coach at Filer High School
- Brandon Ramseyer, seventh-grade boys volunteer basketball coach at Filer Middle School
- Jimmie Linn, eighth-grade boys volunteer basketball coach at Filer Middle School
- Chad Sabey, assistant wrestling coach at Filer High School
Gooding
New hires
- Roman Scott, eighth-grade boys basketball
- Ronnie Metcalf, seventh-grade boys basketball
- Anthony Croasmun, boys basketball volunteer at Gooding Middle School
- Lyle Rogers, wrestling at Gooding Middle School
- Larry Gillette, assistant wrestling at Gooding Middle School
- Jake Sporin, wrestling volunteer at Gooding Middle School
- Leigh Patterson and Logan Briggs, C-team girls basketball
Termination
- Jori Fleming, C-team boys basketball
