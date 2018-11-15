Try 1 month for 99¢
Sawtooth Elementary School
Buy Now

Sawtooth Elementary School students listen to a presentation Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, from the Idaho Potato Tour, covering topics such as agriculture and science

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TWIN FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT

TWIN FALLS — Who's leaving or getting hired at Magic Valley schools? 

Here’s a list of employee hires and departures in the Twin Falls, Kimberly, Filer and Gooding school districts, as listed this week in school board agendas:

Twin Falls

New certified employees

  • Denise Hart, part-time kindergarten literacy at I.B. Perrine Elementary School

Certified release of contract

  • Sherry Stucki, music teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School

New classified employees

  • Lyndon Layton, custodian at Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School
  • Jennifer Hutchison, literacy paraeducator at Sawtooth Elementary School
  • Mary Hoff, literacy paraeducator at Morningside Elementary School
  • CarrieAnne McMurdie, paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School

Classified employee transfers

  • Donald Piatt, online coordinator at Bridge Academy
  • Gila Kelley, behavior paraeducator at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School

Classified resignations

  • Juli Downs, special education paraeducator at Sawtooth Elementary School
  • Kelli Garner, special education paraeducator at Sawtooth Elementary School
  • Bailey Allred, behavior paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Amy Thomas, special education paraeducator at Canyon Ridge High School

Extracurricular employees

  • Kevin Lovell, head wrestling coach at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
  • Kimball Hardman, assistant track coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Zayne Slotten, head golf coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Aaron White, seventh-grade developmental boys basketball at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Jared Allen, seventh-grade girls basketball coach at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
  • Mohamed Talaso, assistant boys basketball coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Sherene Carter, robotics adviser at South Hills Middle School
  • Michael Easterling, junior varsity wrestling coach at Canyon Ridge High School

Extracurricular resignation

  • Ellen Huey, varsity assistant girls soccer coach at Twin Falls High School

Idaho State University student teacher requests for spring 2019

  • Jeanie Cullip, fifth-grade — cooperating teacher Julie Parker at Oregon Trail Elementary School
  • Claribel Castro, third-grade — cooperating teacher Kristina Wiesmore at Pillar Falls Elementary School
  • Alexis Bingham, fourth-grade — cooperating teacher Amanda Spencer at Bickel Elementary School

Kimberly

Hires

  • Matt Courtney, sixth-grade science teacher

Resignation

  • Trudy Hunt, paraprofessional at Kimberly Middle School

Retirement

  • Rebecca McCray, custodian

Filer

Hires

  • Jennifer Strout, counselor at Hollister Elementary School
  • Jacob Oyler, volunteer boys basketball coach at Filer High School
  • Jim Henderhan, volunteer wrestling coach at Filer High School
  • Brandon Ramseyer, seventh-grade boys volunteer basketball coach at Filer Middle School
  • Jimmie Linn, eighth-grade boys volunteer basketball coach at Filer Middle School
  • Chad Sabey, assistant wrestling coach at Filer High School

Gooding

New hires

  • Roman Scott, eighth-grade boys basketball
  • Ronnie Metcalf, seventh-grade boys basketball
  • Anthony Croasmun, boys basketball volunteer at Gooding Middle School
  • Lyle Rogers, wrestling at Gooding Middle School
  • Larry Gillette, assistant wrestling at Gooding Middle School
  • Jake Sporin, wrestling volunteer at Gooding Middle School
  • Leigh Patterson and Logan Briggs, C-team girls basketball

Termination

  • Jori Fleming, C-team boys basketball
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments