TWIN FALLS — With the school year underway, the number of school employee hires and departures is starting to slow down.
Here’s a list from recent school board agendas:
Twin Falls
New certified employees
- Jacob Garling, reading teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
- Clinton Evans, fourth-grade teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
Certified release of contract
- Hailey Wadsworth, IRC teacher at South Hills Middle School
New classified employees
- Kelly Rider, tray washer at Rock Creek Elementary School
- John Towns Sr., weekend custodian at Twin Falls High School
- Kelsie Hall, IRC paraeducator at South Hills Middle School
- Audrey Boyle, playground aide at Oregon Trail Elementary School
- Jamie Saldivar, migrant liaison at Canyon Ridge High School
- Brandon Morrison, custodian at South Hills Middle School
- Talon Slead, custodian at Harrison Elementary School
- Alana Beal, paraeducator at Bridge Academy
- Randy Givens, safety and security aide at Lincoln Elementary School
- Nikeysha Wierschem, special education paraeducator at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
- Cassandra Legg-Schuyler, ERC paraeducator at Rock Creek Elementary School
Classified retirement
- David Brown, workplace learning coordinator at Magic Valley High School
Classified transfers
- Tami Hughes, online coordinator at Bridge Academy
- Kenya Anderson, paraeducator at Bridge Academy
- Casie King, safety and security aide at Pillar Falls Elementary
Classified resignations
- Shalene Dickard, ELL/paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
- Juli Downs, special education paraeducator at Sawtooth Elementary School
- Spencer Uhl, safety and security aide at Lincoln Elementary School
- Crista Weeks, special education paraeducator at Vera. C. O'Leary Middle School
- Bonnita Crocker, behavior paraeducator at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
- Martha Martinez, migrant liaison at Canyon Ridge High School
- Katie Hammer, literacy paraeducator at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
- Jonalynn Hansen, special education paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
- Corinne Rose, food service cook at Harrison Elementary School
- Brittney Topholm, paraeducator at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
- Dawna Schmahl, special education paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
Extracurricular employees
- Brad Mills, JV assistant baseball coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Moises Rosa, assistant varsity baseball coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Rodrigo De La Cruz, seventh-grade boys basketball coach at South Hills Middle School
- Nadine Twitchell, seventh-grade girls basketball coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Robert Redmiles, eighth-grade boys basketball coach at South Hills Middle School
- Logan Barzee, assistant JV wrestling coach at Twin Falls High School
- Chance Requa, assistant varsity wrestling coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Patrice Tucker, assistant Quiz Bowl at Twin Falls High School
- Aaron White, seventh-grade girls developmental basketball coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Leslie Hoerner, assistant cross country coach at South Hills Middle School
- Devin Johns, head golf coach at Canyon Ridge High School
Extracurricular resignations
- Heather Holston, varsity assistant volleyball coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Trae Bishop, JV assistant baseball coach at Canyon Ridge High School
Jerome
Transfers
- Jennifer Hansen, paraprofessional at Horizon Elementary School – to 1 FTE
- Wendy Graham, paraprofessional at Summit Elementary School – to 1 FTE
- Melody McNabb, part-time ELL program secretary for the Jerome School District
- Jazmine Rosales, paraprofessional at Jerome Middle School
- Shyla Myers, child nutrition kitchen manager at Jerome Middle School
- Fernanda Stobart, child nutrition cashier at Jerome Middle School
- Natalia Hadden, child nutrition cook at Jerome High School
- Bianca Sozzi, child nutrition cashier at Summit Elementary School
- Lila Livia, child nutrition cook at Summit Elementary School
- Vicky Wisk, child nutrition cook at Jefferson Elementary School
New hires
- Jodi Stewart, registrar at Jerome Middle School
- Betty Herrera, custodian at Jerome High School
- Chris Conover, computer paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary School
- Manda Zimmer, special education paraprofessional at Horizon Elementary School
- Maria Godoy, child nutrition cashier at Jerome High School
Resignations
- Thomas Boguslawski, maintenance grounds general for the Jerome School District
- Lynn Rivers, secretary/registrar at Jerome Middle School
- Katy Pratt, child nutrition cashier at Summit Elementary School
- Noemi Vences, paraprofessional at Horizon Elementary School
- Chelsea Brubaker, seventh-grade track coach at Jerome Middle School
Gooding
New hires
- Drue McHan, volunteer cross country coach
- Tiahna Fairbanks, preschool teacher
- Liz Meier, seventh-grade girls basketball
- Amy Brinkley, eighth-grade girls basketball
- Roman Scott, boys soccer at Gooding Middle School
- Chris Comstock, boys basketball head coach
- Brian Darcy, junior varsity boys basketball
- Jori Fleming, C-team boys basketball
