Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert Stuart Middle School
Buy Now

Robert Stuart Middle School Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — With the school year underway, the number of school employee hires and departures is starting to slow down.

Here’s a list from recent school board agendas:

Twin Falls

New certified employees

  • Jacob Garling, reading teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
  • Clinton Evans, fourth-grade teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School

Certified release of contract

  • Hailey Wadsworth, IRC teacher at South Hills Middle School

New classified employees

  • Kelly Rider, tray washer at Rock Creek Elementary School
  • John Towns Sr., weekend custodian at Twin Falls High School
  • Kelsie Hall, IRC paraeducator at South Hills Middle School
  • Audrey Boyle, playground aide at Oregon Trail Elementary School
  • Jamie Saldivar, migrant liaison at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Brandon Morrison, custodian at South Hills Middle School
  • Talon Slead, custodian at Harrison Elementary School
  • Alana Beal, paraeducator at Bridge Academy
  • Randy Givens, safety and security aide at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Nikeysha Wierschem, special education paraeducator at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
  • Cassandra Legg-Schuyler, ERC paraeducator at Rock Creek Elementary School

Classified retirement

  • David Brown, workplace learning coordinator at Magic Valley High School

Classified transfers

  • Tami Hughes, online coordinator at Bridge Academy
  • Kenya Anderson, paraeducator at Bridge Academy
  • Casie King, safety and security aide at Pillar Falls Elementary

Classified resignations

  • Shalene Dickard, ELL/paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Juli Downs, special education paraeducator at Sawtooth Elementary School
  • Spencer Uhl, safety and security aide at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Crista Weeks, special education paraeducator at Vera. C. O'Leary Middle School
  • Bonnita Crocker, behavior paraeducator at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
  • Martha Martinez, migrant liaison at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Katie Hammer, literacy paraeducator at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
  • Jonalynn Hansen, special education paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Corinne Rose, food service cook at Harrison Elementary School
  • Brittney Topholm, paraeducator at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
  • Dawna Schmahl, special education paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School

Extracurricular employees

  • Brad Mills, JV assistant baseball coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Moises Rosa, assistant varsity baseball coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Rodrigo De La Cruz, seventh-grade boys basketball coach at South Hills Middle School
  • Nadine Twitchell, seventh-grade girls basketball coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Robert Redmiles, eighth-grade boys basketball coach at South Hills Middle School
  • Logan Barzee, assistant JV wrestling coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Chance Requa, assistant varsity wrestling coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Patrice Tucker, assistant Quiz Bowl at Twin Falls High School
  • Aaron White, seventh-grade girls developmental basketball coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Leslie Hoerner, assistant cross country coach at South Hills Middle School
  • Devin Johns, head golf coach at Canyon Ridge High School

Extracurricular resignations

  • Heather Holston, varsity assistant volleyball coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Trae Bishop, JV assistant baseball coach at Canyon Ridge High School

Jerome

Transfers

  • Jennifer Hansen, paraprofessional at Horizon Elementary School – to 1 FTE
  • Wendy Graham, paraprofessional at Summit Elementary School – to 1 FTE
  • Melody McNabb, part-time ELL program secretary for the Jerome School District
  • Jazmine Rosales, paraprofessional at Jerome Middle School
  • Shyla Myers, child nutrition kitchen manager at Jerome Middle School
  • Fernanda Stobart, child nutrition cashier at Jerome Middle School
  • Natalia Hadden, child nutrition cook at Jerome High School
  • Bianca Sozzi, child nutrition cashier at Summit Elementary School
  • Lila Livia, child nutrition cook at Summit Elementary School
  • Vicky Wisk, child nutrition cook at Jefferson Elementary School

New hires

  • Jodi Stewart, registrar at Jerome Middle School
  • Betty Herrera, custodian at Jerome High School
  • Chris Conover, computer paraprofessional at Jefferson Elementary School
  • Manda Zimmer, special education paraprofessional at Horizon Elementary School
  • Maria Godoy, child nutrition cashier at Jerome High School

Resignations

  • Thomas Boguslawski, maintenance grounds general for the Jerome School District
  • Lynn Rivers, secretary/registrar at Jerome Middle School
  • Katy Pratt, child nutrition cashier at Summit Elementary School
  • Noemi Vences, paraprofessional at Horizon Elementary School
  • Chelsea Brubaker, seventh-grade track coach at Jerome Middle School

Gooding

New hires

  • Drue McHan, volunteer cross country coach
  • Tiahna Fairbanks, preschool teacher
  • Liz Meier, seventh-grade girls basketball
  • Amy Brinkley, eighth-grade girls basketball
  • Roman Scott, boys soccer at Gooding Middle School
  • Chris Comstock, boys basketball head coach
  • Brian Darcy, junior varsity boys basketball
  • Jori Fleming, C-team boys basketball
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments