Law enforcement watches drivers carefully
Hundreds of kids get on school buses Monday, May 22, 2017, at Kimberly Elementary School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

KIMBERLY — The Kimberly School District is preparing for a new school year by hiring new employees.

Here’s a list of new hires from a school board agenda in early July:

Hires

  • Tina Stewart, morning preschool paraprofessional
  • Janet Williams, full-time paraprofessional at Kimberly High School
  • Tracy Quinn, full-time paraprofessional at Kimberly Middle School
  • Vicki Sargeant, bookkeeper/athletic secretary at Kimberly High School

Continuing alternate authorizations

  • Angie Champneys, special education — ABCTE
  • Keri Coats, fifth-grade teacher — ABCTE
  • Kristen Lewis, fifth-grade teacher — ABCTE
  • Emily Meidell, art teacher at Kimberly Middle School — pending Idaho certificate following Utah reinstatement
  • Rachelle Mueller, third-grade teacher — switch to university route
  • Mindy Nield, health teacher at Kimberly Middle School — university route
  • Kelly Stover, Kimberly Elementary School library — new endorsement
  • Michelle Slagel, Kimberly Middle School library — new endorsement
  • Yolanda Hernandez, fourth-grade teacher — ABCTE

New hires — alternate authorizations

  • Kayla Gardner, K-5 resource teacher — university route
  • Tara Parks, preschool teacher — current alternative authorization
  • Shawn Lee Weitzstein, K-6 ERC — ABCTE
