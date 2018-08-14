KIMBERLY — The Kimberly School District is preparing for a new school year by hiring new employees.
Here’s a list of new hires from a school board agenda in early July:
Hires
- Tina Stewart, morning preschool paraprofessional
- Janet Williams, full-time paraprofessional at Kimberly High School
- Tracy Quinn, full-time paraprofessional at Kimberly Middle School
- Vicki Sargeant, bookkeeper/athletic secretary at Kimberly High School
Continuing alternate authorizations
- Angie Champneys, special education — ABCTE
- Keri Coats, fifth-grade teacher — ABCTE
- Kristen Lewis, fifth-grade teacher — ABCTE
- Emily Meidell, art teacher at Kimberly Middle School — pending Idaho certificate following Utah reinstatement
- Rachelle Mueller, third-grade teacher — switch to university route
- Mindy Nield, health teacher at Kimberly Middle School — university route
- Kelly Stover, Kimberly Elementary School library — new endorsement
- Michelle Slagel, Kimberly Middle School library — new endorsement
- Yolanda Hernandez, fourth-grade teacher — ABCTE
New hires — alternate authorizations
- Kayla Gardner, K-5 resource teacher — university route
- Tara Parks, preschool teacher — current alternative authorization
- Shawn Lee Weitzstein, K-6 ERC — ABCTE
