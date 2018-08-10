TWIN FALLS — To prepare for a new school starting in late August — or early September in some communities — there’s a hiring frenzy underway at Magic Valley school districts.
Here’s a list of employees coming and going at Twin Falls, Filer and Gooding schools, as included in school board agendas in early July:
Twin Falls School District
Administrator retirement
- Roger Keller, principal at Magic Valley High School
Certified retirement
- Mary Jo Gartner, special education teacher at South Hills Middle School
New certified employees
- Melinda Belnap, math teacher at South Hills Middle School
- Lisa Blake, art/freshman foundations teacher at Twin Falls High School
- Larissa Cheney, fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School
- Jennifer Hanners, first-grade teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
- Katrina Rodabaugh, Title math at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Lucinda Salzman, Title math at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
- Kimberly Williams, first-grade teacher at Sawtooth Elementary School
- Roberta Wittwer-Sheltra, first-grade teacher at Rock Creek Elementary School
- Karli Nelson, second-grade teacher at Oregon Trail Elementary School
Certified resignations
- Jessica Cortes, first-grade teacher at Rock Creek Elementary School
- Daniel Zunino, third-grade teacher at Oregon Trail Elementary School
New classified employees
- Rachel Youren, accountant at Twin Falls School District office (2017-2018)
- Rachel Hardy, online coordinator at Bridge Academy (2018-2019)
- Corinne Rose, cook at Harrison Elementary (2018-2019)
- Clifford "Wayne" Hyde, custodian at Vera. C. O'Leary Middle School (2018-2019)
- Julia Pacheco, ERC paraeducator at Canyon Ridge High School (2018-2019)
- Jennifer Crislip, custodian Vera C. O'Leary Middle School (2018-2019)
Classified resignations
- Ellen Huey, special education paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
- Heather Leishman, online coordinator at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
- Debra Van Engelen, assistant GEAR UP coordinator at Canyon Ridge High School
Extracurricular employees
- Corrine Starley, assistant JV volleyball coach at Twin Falls High School
- Jayleen Lovell, cheer assistant coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Brianna Vermilyea, assistant JV volleyball coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Taysa Haroldsen, dance coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
- Robert Redmiles, seventh-grade assistant football coach at South Hills Middle School
Extracurricular resignations
- Sean Timoney, assistant tennis coach at Twin Falls High School
- Lyle Hudelson, assistant football coach at Canyon Ridge High School
- Lori Thompson, assistant volleyball coach at Twin Falls High School
- Russell Burnum, eighth-grade boys basketball coach at South Hills Middle School
Filer School District
Resignations
- Zach Dong, ½ physical education teacher and ½ athletic director at Filer High School
- Sam Kelsey, assistant boys basketball coach at Filer High School
New hire
- Meika McKay, cheer coach at Filer Middle School
Gooding School District
New hires
- Megan Durham, eighth-grade volleyball
- Katherine Bauman, eighth-grade language arts
- Elios Arias, groundskeeper/custodian
- Teresa Fredell, JV girls basketball
Summer school hires
- Chad Huddleston
- Ron Metcalf
- Justen Mills
- Cameron Anderson
Resignations
- Josh Lacroix — golf coach at Gooding High School, football at Gooding Middle School and eighth-grade boys basketball
Termination
- Melody Fernandez
