TWIN FALLS — To prepare for a new school starting in late August — or early September in some communities — there’s a hiring frenzy underway at Magic Valley school districts.

Here’s a list of employees coming and going at Twin Falls, Filer and Gooding schools, as included in school board agendas in early July:

Twin Falls School District

Administrator retirement

  • Roger Keller, principal at Magic Valley High School

Certified retirement

  • Mary Jo Gartner, special education teacher at South Hills Middle School

New certified employees

  • Melinda Belnap, math teacher at South Hills Middle School
  • Lisa Blake, art/freshman foundations teacher at Twin Falls High School
  • Larissa Cheney, fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Jennifer Hanners, first-grade teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
  • Katrina Rodabaugh, Title math at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Lucinda Salzman, Title math at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
  • Kimberly Williams, first-grade teacher at Sawtooth Elementary School
  • Roberta Wittwer-Sheltra, first-grade teacher at Rock Creek Elementary School
  • Karli Nelson, second-grade teacher at Oregon Trail Elementary School

Certified resignations

  • Jessica Cortes, first-grade teacher at Rock Creek Elementary School
  • Daniel Zunino, third-grade teacher at Oregon Trail Elementary School

New classified employees

  • Rachel Youren, accountant at Twin Falls School District office (2017-2018)
  • Rachel Hardy, online coordinator at Bridge Academy (2018-2019)
  • Corinne Rose, cook at Harrison Elementary (2018-2019)
  • Clifford "Wayne" Hyde, custodian at Vera. C. O'Leary Middle School (2018-2019)
  • Julia Pacheco, ERC paraeducator at Canyon Ridge High School (2018-2019)
  • Jennifer Crislip, custodian Vera C. O'Leary Middle School (2018-2019)

Classified resignations

  • Ellen Huey, special education paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School
  • Heather Leishman, online coordinator at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School
  • Debra Van Engelen, assistant GEAR UP coordinator at Canyon Ridge High School

Extracurricular employees

  • Corrine Starley, assistant JV volleyball coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Jayleen Lovell, cheer assistant coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Brianna Vermilyea, assistant JV volleyball coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Taysa Haroldsen, dance coach at Robert Stuart Middle School
  • Robert Redmiles, seventh-grade assistant football coach at South Hills Middle School

Extracurricular resignations

  • Sean Timoney, assistant tennis coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Lyle Hudelson, assistant football coach at Canyon Ridge High School
  • Lori Thompson, assistant volleyball coach at Twin Falls High School
  • Russell Burnum, eighth-grade boys basketball coach at South Hills Middle School

Filer School District

Resignations

  • Zach Dong, ½ physical education teacher and ½ athletic director at Filer High School
  • Sam Kelsey, assistant boys basketball coach at Filer High School

New hire

  • Meika McKay, cheer coach at Filer Middle School

Gooding School District

New hires

  • Megan Durham, eighth-grade volleyball
  • Katherine Bauman, eighth-grade language arts
  • Elios Arias, groundskeeper/custodian
  • Teresa Fredell, JV girls basketball

Summer school hires

  • Chad Huddleston
  • Ron Metcalf
  • Justen Mills
  • Cameron Anderson

Resignations

  • Josh Lacroix — golf coach at Gooding High School, football at Gooding Middle School and eighth-grade boys basketball

Termination

  • Melody Fernandez
