Try 3 months for $3
Nielsen School of Dance

Teacher Jazlyn Nielsen-Wilson talks to her students during class Jan. 10 at the Nielsen School of Dance in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — It’s the time of year when school employees are thinking ahead to next school year, including turning in letters of resignation or retirement.

Here’s a list of school employee hires and departures, as included in a March 11 Twin Falls school board packet:

New certified employees (2018-19)

  • Peter Hillman, art teacher at Twin Falls High School
  • Paula Schreiner, fifth-grade teacher at Pillar Falls Elementary School

Certified retirement (2019-20)

  • Ann Coleman, first-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School

Certified resignations (2019-20 school year)

  • Erika Walters, third-grade teacher at Bickel Elementary School
  • Jazlyn Wilson, music teacher at Pillar Falls Elementary School
  • Shauna Payne, first-grade teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School

Classified retirement (2019-20)

  • Cynthia Marsh, secretary (counselor) at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School and Robert Stuart Middle School

Classified resignations

  • Kimberly Cox, special education paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School (2018-19)
  • Keira Newby, special education paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School (2019-20)

Extracurricular employee (2018-19)

  • Douglas Stewart, seventh-grade boys track coach at South Hills Middle School

Extracurricular resignation (2019-20)

  • Clifford Hall, drama stipend at Canyon Ridge High School
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments