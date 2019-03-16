TWIN FALLS — It’s the time of year when school employees are thinking ahead to next school year, including turning in letters of resignation or retirement.
Here’s a list of school employee hires and departures, as included in a March 11 Twin Falls school board packet:
New certified employees (2018-19)
- Peter Hillman, art teacher at Twin Falls High School
- Paula Schreiner, fifth-grade teacher at Pillar Falls Elementary School
Certified retirement (2019-20)
- Ann Coleman, first-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School
Certified resignations (2019-20 school year)
- Erika Walters, third-grade teacher at Bickel Elementary School
- Jazlyn Wilson, music teacher at Pillar Falls Elementary School
- Shauna Payne, first-grade teacher at I.B. Perrine Elementary School
Classified retirement (2019-20)
- Cynthia Marsh, secretary (counselor) at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School and Robert Stuart Middle School
Classified resignations
- Kimberly Cox, special education paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary School (2018-19)
- Keira Newby, special education paraeducator at Harrison Elementary School (2019-20)
Extracurricular employee (2018-19)
- Douglas Stewart, seventh-grade boys track coach at South Hills Middle School
Extracurricular resignation (2019-20)
- Clifford Hall, drama stipend at Canyon Ridge High School
